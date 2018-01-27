What ‘Gen 3’ Pokemon Are Still Missing From Pokemon Go?

With the addition of 23 new Pokemon this week, Pokemon Go is quickly running out of “Gen 3” Pokemon to add.

Last October, Pokemon Go began the process of adding over 130 Pokemon first seen in Pokemon Ruby and Pokemon Sapphire to the game. Unlike the addition of “Gen 2” Pokemon in 2017, these new Pokemon were added to the game in waves.

So far, we’ve gotten four waves of Pokemon, consisting of 100 different species of Pokemon:

October 2017: Ghost-Type Pokemon.

Early December 2017: 50 Pokemon, including Starter Pokemon.

Late December 2017: Water and Ice-Type Pokemon.

January 2017: Ground and Rock-Type Pokemon.

That leaves 35 more species of Pokemon that need to be added, which includes a mix of common Pokemon and powerful Legendary Pokemon.

Here’s a look at what Pokemon still need to be added to the game:

Flying-Type Pokemon

Surprisingly, Pokemon Go has held off on adding a handful of relatively common “Gen 3” Pokemon to the game. Most of these Pokemon are Flying-Type Pokemon, so we’re guessing that Pokemon Go will be adding them together as part of a Flying-Type wave…possibly when Rayquaza presumably gets added as the game’s next Raid Boss in February.

The missing Flying-Type Pokemon include:

Swellow and Tailow: The “Gen 3” equivalent to Spearow or Pidgey. Expect to see a lot of these Pokemon when they get added.

Wingull and Pelipper: A pair of Water/Flying-Type Pokemon, these two should be pretty common in Water-Type spawn areas. While Pelipper is great in the main series games for its ability to trigger rain, it’ll be pretty underwhelming in Pokemon Go.

Surskit and Masquerain: Surskit and Masquerain are a pair of Bug-Type Pokemon. Surskit is a Water/Bug-Type, while Masquerain is a Bug/Flying-Type. Masquerain actually has a pretty decent Attack stat, but it has unfavorable type matchups and won’t be too useful in gym battles.

Swablu and Altaria: Swablu is a Normal/Flying-Type Pokemon and evolves into the Dragon/Flying type Altaria. Swablu will probably be pretty common in Pokemon Go, but players will have to do a bit of grinding in order to get an Altaria, as it takes 400 candies to evolve. We’re not sure why that is, but it might be to keep the Dragon-Type Badge hard to obtain.

Tropius: Tropius is a large Grass/Flying type. While it looks intimidating (and has okay Defense and Stamina stats), it has a really underwhelming Attack stat and won’t be much use in the game.

Unusual Pokemon

Pokemon Go is also holding off on a handful of Pokemon. Like Ditto, Delibird, or Smeargle, we might have to wait a bit to see these Pokemon as they could pose a problem translating to Pokemon Go‘s more simplistic style.

These Pokemon include:

Nincada, Ninjask, and Shedinja: Nincada and Ninjask are just your basic underwhelming Pokemon, but Shedinja is one of the strangest Pokemon in the game. Shedinja is a Bug/Ghost-Type Pokemon formed from the empty husk of Nincada when it evolves. Shedinja only has 1 HP but it can only be damaged by attacks that it has a natural weakness too. We have no idea how Pokemon Go will pull that off, so we might be waiting a bit to see these Pokemon in the game.

Kecleon: Kecleon has the “Color Change” ability in the main series games, which allows it to change types whenever it’s hit by an attack. Without this ability, Kecleon is a pretty boring Pokemon, so we’ll see if Pokemon Go developers figure out a way to work this in.



Castform: One Pokemon that should definitely see its ability transfer to Pokemon Go is Castform. Castform’s type changes based on the weather, which is convenient as Pokemon Go now has its own weather feature. Expect this to be a big curiosity when it gets added.

Clamperl, Gorebyss, and Huntail: Clamperl is a Water-Type Pokemon that has divergent evolutions based on what type of evolutionary item you use on it. The Deep Sea Tooth transforms Clamperl into Huntail, while a Deep Sea Scale evolves it into Gorebyss. These new evolutionary items are programmed into the game already, so we’re not really sure why they weren’t added already.

Chimecho: Chimecho was originally supposed to be a Mythical Pokemon, but Pokemon developers changed their mind and switched it at the last moment. There’s a possibility that Chimecho will be super-hard to find, as players will get 1,000 Stardust every time they capture one of these Pokemon.

Volbeat and Illumise: These will likely be the next pair of regional-exclusive Pokemon, similar to Plusle and Minun, Seviper and Zangoose, and Lunatone and Solrock.

Psuedo-Legendary Pokemon

Pseudo-legendary Pokemon is a fanmade term referring to the most powerful Pokemon that can technically be caught and evolved in the wild. In the main series games, a Psuedo-legendary Pokemon’s final form has base stats that total up to 600, making them far more powerful that just about any other Pokemon in the game.

So far, Pokemon Go has two pseudo-legendary Pokemon: Dragonite and Tyranitar. However, that’s going to double with the introduction of Metagross and Salamence, the two most powerful non-Legendary “Gen 3” Pokemon.

Bagon, Shelgon, Salamence: Salamence is a powerful Dragon/Flying-Type Pokemon that is expected to rival Dragonite as the strongest non-Legendary Pokemon in the game. Salamence packs more punch that Dragonite but has a weaker moveset and worse defensive stats. However, it should still be a mainstay on many players’ teams.

Beldum, Metang, Metagross: Metagross is probably the best non-Legendary “Gen 3” Pokemon that still needs added to Pokemon Go. As a Steel/Psychic-Type Pokemon, Metagross has very few weaknesses. It also has fantastic Attack and Defense stats, which means that it’ll be great in gym and raid battles.

Mythical Pokemon

We’re not sure how Pokemon Go will handle Mythical Pokemon, as both Mew and Celebi are still missing from the game. There’s two Mythical “Gen 3” Pokemon: Deoxys and Jirachi.

Deoxys: Deoxys is notable for having multiple forms, each of which optimizes one of its stats. At its base level, Deoxys has the strongest Attack stat in the game, although it has suboptimal Defense and Stamina stats. We’ll see how Pokemon Go handles Deoxys’s multiple forms.

Jirachi: Jirachi is a Fire/Steel Pokemon meant to resemble a shooting star. Jirachi has great all around stats, so it should be a fun Pokemon to use in Pokemon Go.

Legendary Pokemon

There’s still a ton of Legendary Pokemon left to add from “Gen 3,” which should keep raiders busy until the summer. Some of these Legendary Pokemon will be great additions, while others are disappointingly underwhelming.

Here’s the Legendary Pokemon that you’ll see soon on top of many Pokemon Go gyms.

Rayquaza: Rayquaza is expected to be another top-tier attacker in the game, thanks to its great movepool. With the potential for a pair of Flying or Dragon-Type moves, Rayquaza will still be invaluable to trainers, even if its CP isn’t quite as high as Groudon or Kyogre.

Latios and Latias: A pair of Dragon/Psychic types, these Pokemon will be useful due to their relative lack of weaknesses and their well-rounded stats. Latios is the stronger of the pair, as it has a stronger Attack stat. Latias’s great Defense stats are a bit wasted due to its inability to be placed in gyms.

Registeel, Regice, and Regirock: The Legendary Golems are all pretty weak and won’t be anything other than PokeDex filler for most players. Regirock’s 2261 max CP puts it in the same range as Wailord or Forretress, neither of which are seen as particularly useful Pokemon.