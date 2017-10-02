Pokemon Go’s Halloween Event Confirmed, Teases Possible Gen 3 Release

The Pokemon Company International may have just spilled the beans on Pokemon Go‘s next event.

An article on Pokemon.com has seemingly confirmed that Pokemon Go is planning an event to coincide with the spookiest time of the year. Listing off several Pokemon “trick or treats” planned for this month, the article mentioned an exciting upcoming event.

“The Halloween season is a special time in Pokemon Go,” the article reads. “Plenty of good stuff is coming to the game later this October, and we can’t wait to get out and about to see what sort of excitement we can scare up while catching new Pokemon to fill out our Pokedex.”

The article concludes by noting that more details about Pokemon Go‘s Halloween event would be released “soon.”

What has fans excited is the mention of “catching new Pokemon,” which could be a reference to Gen 3 Pokemon. Digs into Pokemon Go‘s code has revealed that developers are working on a new wave of Pokemon species. It’s possible that Pokemon Go could launch the new wave by releasing some new Dark-Type or Ghost-Type Pokemon, similar to how the game released Baby Pokemon as a precursor to Gen 2.

Pokemon Go launched its monthly tradition of in-game events last Halloween, which helped stabilize and revitalize its userbase. Players got twice the normal amount of candies during the first Halloween event and also had the opportunity to catch Ghost-Type and other “spooky” Pokemon that spawned in increased numbers over the two week event. The Halloween event caused a spike in revenue for Pokemon Go and brought many lapsed players back into the game.

No other details were announced for this year’s Halloween event, but we’re expecting some more news soon. In the meantime, Pokemon Go‘s currently running Equinox event runs through October 3rd.