Pokemon Go Quietly Adds Helpful New Change

Over the last few weeks, Pokemon Go players have been exchanging gifts with one another in hopes of obtaining all the different variations of Vivillon. Players can only encounter Scatterbug by collecting postcards from other players, and opening all those gifts can easily fill up a player's storage space. Normally, when storage space is full, the game will prompt the player to manage their items before opening a new gift. However, a new prompt was quietly added to the game, allowing players the option to open the gift anyway, without managing items. If they choose this option, they'll lose out on the enclosed items, but still receive Stardust.

An image of the new prompt from Pokemon Go can be found below.

(Photo: Niantic)

For a lot of players, this change is going to be really helpful, and the timing couldn't be better. A lot of the same hardcore players that are trying to get all the Vivillon variants likely won't need the Poke Balls, Berries, and Potions that are typically found in gifts anyway. For players that do need those items, they can continue to do things exactly as they have before. Players that do choose the Stardust option could end up missing out on something really helpful, like the occasional Rare Candy, but they'll just have to weigh the odds on that for themselves!

In the six years since Pokemon Go's release, Niantic has added a number of changes to the game. Some of these additions have been on the bigger side, while some have been fairly small. This latest change isn't nearly as major as some of the other things we've seen, but it's easy to see how this could be beneficial to a lot of players right now. Of course, players will still have to manually manage their postcards several times while trying to get all the Vivillon variants, but at least players can skip a step when opening a bunch of gifts!

