Pokemon Go Will Add More Hisuian Pokemon in New Event

Pokemon Go will be adding three more Pokemon from Pokemon Legends: Arceus in an upcoming event. Today, Niantic revealed full details about its upcoming Hisuian Discoveries event, which will take place from July 27th to August 2nd. The event will officially add Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Qwilfish, and Hisuian Sneasel to the game. All three Pokemon will appear in 7 KM eggs along with Hisuian Voltorb during the event. Hisuian Qwilfish will also be available in the wild during the event. Several other Pokemon associated with Pokemon Legends: Arceus, such as the Starter Pokemon Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott will also appear as rewards for Field Research tasks.

Additional bonuses may also be unlocked if players complete various Global Challenges, which will take place this weekend from July 22nd to July 24th and will coincide with the Pokemon Go Fest live event taking place in Seattle. Two Ultra Unlock bonuses can be obtained, one related to the full event and one related to a special raid day that will take place on July 31st. Players can also unlock a 2x XP bonus for completing the Global Challenges. The raids will likely add several additional Hisuian Pokemon, potentially those that evolve from existing Pokemon species, such as Wyrdeer or Ursaluna

During the event, players can also compete in the Hisui Cup, a GO Battle League event limited to Pokemon from the Hisui region (along with Pokemon with Pokedex numbers between #387 and #493.)

This will be the last event for the month of July. Pokemon Go hasn't revealed any plans for August, but it's rumored that they'll be unleashing the Galarian Legendary Birds and the remaining Alolan Legendary Pokemon to the game.

Mark your calendars for July 27th to August 2nd for the Hisuian Discoveries event in Pokemon Go.