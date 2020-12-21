Pokemon Go Reveals First Community Day Pokemon of 2021

Pokemon Go will turn the spotlight on Machop once again to kick off 2021. The popular mobile game announced that Machop will be the focus of the first Community Day of 2021, which will take place on January 16th from 11 AM to 5 PM local time. Like other Community Day events, the January 2021 Community Day will feature increased spawns for Machop, a better chance of finding a Shiny Machop, and several limited-time bonuses. Pokemon Go also announced that any Machamp evolved during Community Day will know the Dark-type move Paypack, which admittedly makes no wide impact on the Pokemon Go metagame.

Here are full details on the Machop Community Day:

Machop Community Day Date and Time

Machop's Community Day will take place on January 16th from 11 AM to 5 PM local time.

Machop Community Day Bonuses

Players will get a 3x Stardust bonus and increased Incense length during the Machop Community Day. Additionally, Pokemon Go teased a special Snapshot photobomb appearance that will take place during those events.

As with previous Community Day events, players can also purchase a ticket to participate in a Special Research quest during the event. Players will also get access to the event if they purchased a ticket for the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event, which takes place in late February.

Shiny Machop Details

Players will have an increased likelihood of finding a Shiny Machop during the event. Shiny Machop's skin is a pale greenish gold color, unlike a normal Machop's dark grey skin. Both Shiny Machoke and Shiny Machamp have darker green skin than their respective counterparts.

Machamp's Competitiveness

Unfortunately, the Community Day move for Machamp is Payback, which is a Dark-type move that doesn't provide Machamp with any real benefit. The good news is that Machamp is the rare Pokemon with niches in all three competitive leagues. Machamp is useful in both Ultra League and Master League as a counter to the Steel-type Pokemon and Dragon-type Pokemon that litter those respective formats of competitive play. It can also be used in Great League, although other Pokemon can fill its role a bit better at low levels. Machamp is definitely a Pokemon that you'll want to build up, as it has uses in multiple formats of play.