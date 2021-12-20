Pokemon Go’s First 2022 Community Day Revealed

Pokemon Go will shake up its metagame with the first Community Day of 2022. Earlier today, Pokemon Go provided players with new details about its next Community Day, which will take place on January 16, 2022. The new event will feature Spheal, an Ice/Water-type Pokemon that first appeared in Pokemon Ruby and Pokemon Sapphire. While Spheal already has its Shiny variant included in the game, the Community Day will offer players a chance to get a Walrein (Spheal’s fully evolved form) with a ravamped moveset. When Sealeo is evolved into Walrein during the event, it will learn the moves Powder Snow and Icicle Spear. Icicle Spear is a new move to Pokemon Go that deals 60 damage – depending on how much energy is needed to use the move, it could provide Walrein with a lot more use in the Ultra League PVP format. More details about just how much of an upgrade Icicle Spear will be revealed once Pokemon Go updates its Game Master data, likely ahead of the Community Day event in a few months.

The event will also come with a triple catch XP bonus, as well as the typical increased effectiveness for Incense and Lures during the event. Pokemon Go will also provide all players with 30 Ultra Balls for free, while a bundle containing 50 Ultra Balls, five Super Incubators, five Lucky Eggs and an Elite Fast TM will be available for 1,280 Poke Coins.

This is the second announced Pokemon Go event announced for 2022, following the Pokemon Go Tour: Johto event. The Pokemon Go Tour: Johto event will take place on February 26, 2022 and will feature the 100 Pokemon that debuted in Pokemon Gold and Silver. Notably, the event will also include Shiny forms of all 100 Johto Pokemon, including nearly 20 Pokemon whose Shiny forms have not been included in the game thus far.

Pokemon Go is currently hosting its annual holiday event, which features new costumed Pokemon, increased candy bonuses and more. The event will also serve as the debut for Bergmite and Avalugg, two new Ice-type Pokemon.