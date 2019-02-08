Chinese ‘Pokemon Go’ Newsletter Leaks February’s Community Day Special Move

We now know the special move associated with February’s Pokemon Go Community day event thanks to a Chinese newsletter.

Each month, Pokemon Go holds a Community Day mini-event, in which a specific species of Pokemon spawns in mass quantities for a three hour window. In addition to having a chance to catch a Shiny version of this Pokemon, players can also evolve the Pokemon to get some sort of special move exclusive to the event.

February’s Community Day event features Swinub, a little pig-like Pokemon that eventually evolves into the mastodon-like Mamoswine. And according to a Chinese newsletter released yesterday, when players evolve a Piloswine into a Mamoswine, it will learn the move Ancient Power. Ancient Power is a Rock-type Charge move with a relatively low base power of 70 and has three charges. It’s not a particularly strong or relevant move, although it does have thematic significance for Mamoswine, as Piloswine needs to know Ancient Power in order to evolve into Mamoswine in the main series games.

Since Mamoswine requires a Sinnoh Stone to evolve in Pokemon Go, many players see the relatively weak Ancient Power move as a blessing of sorts. Since Mamoswine doesn’t need Ancient Power to become more relevant in the metagame, players can take a more leisurely approach to February’s Community Day instead of stockpiling candies and Sinnoh Stones for the event.

We should note that the Community Day will likely coincide with a Valentine’s Day event that is scheduled to start just a few days before the Community Day event.

The February Community Day will take place on February 16th and 17th. Times are as follows:

Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Africa: 10 AM to 1 PM GST (February 16th)

North and South America: 11 AM to 2 PM PST (February 16th)

Asia-Pacific: 12 PM to 3 PM JST (February 17th).