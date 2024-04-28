Pokemon Go Reveals How to Get Diancie for Free

Mythical Pokemon can be extremely hard to come by. Every Pokemon generation has had one since the introduction of Mew in Pokemon Red and Green, and if you miss a chance to get one, you could be left waiting a very long time. Last year, Pokemon Go gave players the opportunity to obtain one of the rarest Mythical Pokemon out there, Diancie. The Pokemon was only available to those that attended Pokemon Go Fest 2023, or purchased a ticket through the in-game shop. That will change in just a few days, however, as Diancie will be made available to all players for free.

Glitz and Glam Special Research

Niantic has announced that Diancie will be returning to Pokemon Go through a Special Research story called Glitz and Glam. The Special Research will be rolled out on May 1st at 10 a.m. local time. At this time, Niantic has not announced what the Special Research will require, but there will be no expiration, so players won't have to rush to complete it! As is always the case with these Pokemon Go Fest make-up events, players that already obtained Diancie will not be able to get a second one. All players will still be able to complete Glitz and Glam, but they'll be rewarded with extra Diancie Candy, instead.

Diancie is the only current Mythical Pokemon that has the ability to Mega Evolve. Between the event's start on May 1st and its end on May 3rd at 11:59 p.m. local time, players will be able to get Diancie Mega Energy by completing certain Field Research tasks. Some Field Research tasks will also reward players with encounters with Carbink. The exact connection between Carbink and Diancie has never been confirmed, so while there is a resemblance between the two Pokemon, one does not evolve into the other.

Over the last few years, The Pokemon Company has not offered many ways to get Diancie outside of Pokemon Go, so players that need this Mythical in Pokemon Home might want to check out this event!

Pokemon Go Fest 2024

Each year, Pokemon Go Fest sees the introduction of a new Mythical Pokemon, and this year is no exception. Following Diancie's release last year, we know that Marshadow will be made available for the first time in 2024. A ticket for an encounter with Marshadow is already available in the Shop, where it costs $14.99. Presumably, Marshadow will be made available to all players during a free event in 2025, just as we're seeing now with Diancie, and as Niantic has done in the past for other Mythical Pokemon. That $15 ticket just gets players the opportunity to obtain Marshadow somewhere between 6 and 12 months earlier than everyone else, alongside some other perks. One of those is an increased chance of finding Shiny Pokemon during Pokemon Go Fest when it takes place on July 13th and 14th.

Are you planning to check out this Special Research in Pokemon Go? Did you buy a ticket to get Diancie last year, or have you been waiting for this? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!