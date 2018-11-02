‘Pokemon Go’ Accidentally Gives Wrong Pokemon Out as Research Breakthrough Reward

Pokemon Go distributed the wrong Pokemon as a Research Breakthrough reward, and it’s upsetting a lot of players.

Beginning today, Pokemon Go is rewarding players who complete Research Tasks on seven separate days with a catch encounter with Shedinja, a Bug/Ghost-type Pokemon that previously wasn’t available in the game. The change was supposed to go through at 4 PM ET today, but it seems that someone at Niantic made a very big error.

Instead of Shedinja, players are reporting getting an encounter with the Legendary Pokemon Moltres. Moltres is one of the stronger Fire-type Pokemon in the game, but its arrival in the game didn’t please a lot of Pokemon Go players, especially the ones who waited to redeem their Research Breakthrough until after the switch occurred.

Luckily, Niantic realized their error pretty quickly and it only took about 10 minutes for Shedinja to get added to the game. However, it’s the latest in a series of unfortunate blunders on Niantic’s part in recent months. The company also had to roll back a planned rebalance due to a glitch and their “Gen 4” rollout featured several Pokemon with incorrect stats, although, they were corrected before they went live.

Despite the errors, it’s still an exciting time for Pokemon Go players. In addition to new Pokemon appearing in the game, Niantic also added a new Adventure Sync feature that rewards players for walking set distances even when the game isn’t actively running on their phones. Players will receive Poke Balls, Stardust, and other rewards as well as earn Buddy Candies and hatch eggs. The game is also hosting a “Gengar Day” event on Saturday that will give players a shot at catching a Shiny Gengar that knows special moves.