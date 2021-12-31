Pokemon Go’s New Loading Screen Teases First New Pokemon of 2022

It’s almost 2022 and Pokemon Go is ringing in the year with a brand new loading screen. Earlier today, Niantic pushed a brand new loading screen in Pokemon Go to coincide with its New Year’s event. The event shows a trainer watching fireworks alongside several Pokemon, including a Growlithe, Raikou, Hoothoot, and several others. The new loading screen also hinted at the first new Pokemon coming to Pokemon Go in 2022 – Helioptile and Flabebe. Both new Pokemon can be spotted in the loading screen, with multiple Flabebe appearing at the bottom of the screen, while Helioptile is just to the left of Growlithe. You can check out the full loading screen below:

Both Helioptile and Flabebe are Pokemon native to the Kalos region that first appeared in Pokemon X and Y. Helioptile is an Electric/Normal-type Pokemon that evolves into Helioisk with the use of a Sun Stone, while Flabebe is a Fairy-type Pokemon that eventually evolves into the powerful Fairy-type Pokemon Florges. If Florges receives a stronger moveset in Pokemon Go, the Pokemon has the potential to be a major force in Master League play due to the heavy use of Dragon-type Pokemon in that format.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The inclusion of these Pokemon in the loading screen almost assuredly means that both Pokemon will be added in the next couple of months. Helioptile seems like an obvious candidate for the Electric-type event at the end of the month, while Flabebe could be tied to the mysterious door that’s currently at the center of the Season of Heritage storyline.

Currently, Pokemon Go is hosting its annual New Year’s event, which features several new Costumed Pokemon dressed up to ring in the new year. This year’s event features a festive Slowking and a Hoothoot wearing a top hat. Fireworks are also appearing in the night sky to celebrate the New Year. Pokemon Go’s New Year’s event will run from December 31st at 10 PM local time to January 4th at 8 PM local time.