Pokemon Go Announces November 2021 Events

Pokemon Go has announced a full slate of events and features for November. Pokemon Go has announced a slate of four events for November, including a tie-in event for the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and a “mystery event” to wrap up the Season of Mischief. November will kick off with a Día de Muertos event that will run from November 1st to November 2nd. Unlike last year, the Dia de Muertos event will be a worldwide event. Shortly afterwards, Pokemon Go will hold a Festival of Lights event that runs from November 5th to November 14th and features “light overcoming darkness.” The second half of the month will feature a week-long event celebrating the launch of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl from November 16th to November 21st, and an end of month event from November 26th through November 29th that will feature a Special Research story for players who completed the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story.

Pokemon Go also announced the perks for November, including Legendary Pokemon raids and Research Breakthrough encounters. Players will encounter Vullaby for completing a Research Breakthrough throughout the month. Usually, Vullaby is limited to Strange Eggs, so this is a good way for players to stockpile candies if needed. The Swords of Justice Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion will be available in 5-star raids from November 5 to November 16th, while Cresselia will appear from November 16th through December 1st. Additionally, Mega Absol will continue to appear in raids until November 5th, followed by Mega Manectric from November 5th through November 16th, and then Mega Lopunny from November 16th through the end of the month.

Finally, Spotlight hours were announced for the following dates:

November 2nd – Cacnea; Bonus: 2x Catch Candy

November 9th – Chinchou; Bonus: 2x Transfer Candy

November 16th – Turtwig; Bonus: 2x Catch Stardust

November 23rd – Chimchar; Bonus: 2x Catch Experience

November 30th – Piplup; Bonus: 2x Catch Candy



Pokemon Go previously announced that Shinx would be the Community Day Pokemon for November, featuring the brand-new move Psychic Fangs. The Community Day will run on November 21st.