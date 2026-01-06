Latest Pokemon Go Event Introduces First Debut Pokemon & New Shiny of 2026

Never one to shy away from an event, Pokemon Go rang in the new year with some cute costumed Pokemon. But with the New Year 2026 event out of the way, Niantic is turning its attention to the next in-game celebration. And that means we’re about to get our first brand-new Pokemon to catch, along with a new Shiny spawn to hunt down. The Pinch Perfect event runs from January 6th to January 11th, and Pokemon Go players won’t want to miss it if they plan on keeping their PokeDex current.

The Pokemon Go Pinch Perfect event celebrates all manner of clawed Pokemon. This includes the debut of Klawf, a Rock-type crab Pokemon that first appeared in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. But that’s all! Alongside this brand-new Pokemon to catch, players will also be able to encounter Shiny Dhelmise for the first time in Pokemon Go. It’s also a great chance to catch up on some other Shinies, as most of the featured wild spawns for the event can be Shiny. So, let’s dig into the details for the Pinch Perfect event in Pokemon Go.

How to Get Klawf in Pokemon Go

Image courtesy of Niantic

First things first, let’s cover how to get Klawf now that this Gen 9 Pokemon is available in Pokemon Go. You can catch Klawf in Pokemon Go starting on January 6th at 10 AM local time, when the Pinch Perfect event begins.

Like many recent debuts, Klawf doesn’t look like it will be spawning in the wild during its debut event. Instead, Klawf is available as a Field Research encounter and from completing the Pinch Perfect Timed Research tasks. There will be Timed Research available at the following times, with the option to encounter Klawf for each round:

January 6th – January 8th

January 8th – January 10th

January 10th – January 11th

Each series of Timed Research tasks starts at 10 AM local time on its start date and expires at 10 AM on the last date. During this time, you can complete tasks to get a chance to encounter Klawf in Pokemon Go. These tasks are free for all Pokemon Go players. There is also a Paid Timed Research that will give you even more chances to encounter the newest Pokemon Go critter.

While Klawf isn’t a featured wild spawn in the Pinch Perfect event, it will likely be added to the pool of wild spawns eventually. Fr now, though, the best way to get Klawf in Pokemon Go is to complete Pinch Perfect Field Research and Timed Research.

Featured Pokemon Spawns during the Pokemon Go Pinch Perfect Event

Though Klawf won’t be spawning in the Wild, there are a few other clawed Pokemon that will be. During the Pinch Perfect event, Pokemon Go players will see the following Pokemon in the wild more frequently:

Corphish

Dwebble

Clauncher

Tirouga

Archen

All of these boosted wild spawns can be Shiny in Pokemon Go, so this event should be solid for Shiny hunting. In fact, some Shiny odds are even boosted during the event.

All Shiny Boosted Pokemon for the Pinch Perfect Event & How to Get Shiny Dhelmise

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

For Pokemon Go fans who love a good Shiny hunt, the following Pokemon will have boosted Shiny odds during the Pinch Perfect event:

Clauncher

Corphish

Dwebble

So, if you need one of these Shinies, be sure to check in with Pokemon Go from January 6th to January 10th for better odds.

Alas, Dhelmise isn’t a featured wild spawn for Pokemon Go Pinch Perfect, even though its Shiny is arriving for the first time during the event. However, players can Shiny hunt Dhelmise by participating in Three-Star Raids during Pinch Perfect. Dhelmise is also a potential Field Research Encounter. So, doing Raids and ticking off Field Research tasks during the Pinch Perfect event is your best bet to find the newly released Shiny Dhelmise.

Are you excited to encounter Klawf and Shiny Dhelmise for the first time in Pokemon Go this week? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!