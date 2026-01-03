New Pokemon Rumor Seemingly Confirms Gen 10 Leaks, But Fans Aren’t Convinced

The Pokemon franchise is officially in its 30th anniversary year, and fans expect big things. Not much has been confirmed ahead of the 2026 Pokemon Presents, set for February 27th this year. However, there is plenty of speculation about what we can expect from The Pokemon Company in 2026. And that includes prior leaks that allegedly revealed multiple details about the next mainline Pokemon games, which will be the 10th generation of Pokemon. Now, new information seems to confirm that at least one part of those leaks is indeed accurate. Specifically, it looks like Gen 10 will indeed be titled Pokemon Wind and Wave.

The most recent Gen 10 leak, which emerged in October 2025, included details about the name, setting, and director of the next big Pokemon game. And it looks like at least some of this information just might be accurate, thanks to what looks to be a newly registered website from The Pokemon Company. While not yet fully confirmed, it appears that the web domain pokemon.com/windwave just might have been officially registered. If so, this could mean that Gen 10 is indeed called Pokemon Wind and Pokemon Wave as previous leaks suggested.

Pokemon Wind and Wave Website URL Rumor Could Be a False Alarm

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The rumor that the Pokemon Wind and Pokemon Wave website has been registered looks to have originated from a Reddit thread started by user @mMudkip. According to the user, the link https://www.pokemon.com/windwave redirects to the main Pokemon site. This could suggest that this page does exist, but isn’t yet live. If true, it adds more weight to the idea that Gen 10 will indeed be Pokemon Wind and Waves. However, there’s a bit of a wrinkle here.

It is true that trying to go to pokemon.com/windwave will redirect to the main website. However, it seems that typing pretty much anything that begins with “win” after a / for the Pokemon.com website will do the same. I tried this with a few variations, including pokemon.com/win and pokemon.com/wings, and it does indeed work. That means that it could be a coincidence that /windwaves looks to successfully redirect users to the main Pokemon website.

It’s not clear how long this has been the case, so the shortened /win working could be a recent development. And trying other variations, like pokemon.com/waves, will result in a Page not found! error. So, not everything will redirect in this way. But the /win redirect does not truly confirm a Wind and Waves website. In fact, fans speculate that it’s probably because the /win URL was likely used for a sweepstakes or contest in the past. If so, the website might still redirect from a now inactive page. Unfortunately, this means that the Pokemon Wind and Waves webpage may, in fact, be nothing but a myth. However, it does potentially line up with prior leaks, and could be another bit of evidence behind the rumors.

Most fans expect that Gen 10 will be officially revealed at the February Pokemon Presents. So it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Pokemon is prepping a website for the next generation. These sites often go live right after an official announcement, and we’ve got just a little over a month to go before the big opportunity for Pokemon to make said announcement. Hopefully that means we’ll find out the true name of the next generation of Pokemon main series games soon enough.

