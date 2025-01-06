Pokemon Go Locks Another New Release Behind Annoying Egg Hatches

Pokemon Go‘s annual Fashion Week event is returning later this month, and players can look forward to some new Pokemon debuts as part of the event. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s Shroodle and Grafaiai will both be appearing for the first time in Pokemon Go, but obtaining them won’t be too easy. Niantic is once again locking new additions to the game behind Egg Hatches, and the Shroodle will exclusively appear in 12 km Eggs obtained during the event. Basically, if you want to get Shroodle and the 50 Candies necessary to evolve it into Grafaiai, you’re going to have to do some serious walking.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over the last few years, Niantic has been locking a lot of Pokemon behind Egg Hatches, much to the frustration of the game’s community. Not only does this add a lot of extra effort, it also adds a lot of uncertainty; even if you get a 12 km Egg and walk the necessary amount to Hatch it, there’s no guarantee you’ll end up with Shroodle. It’s a lot of guess and check, and Pokemon Go players have called it an excuse for Niantic to sell Super Incubators, which Hatch Eggs faster, if you’re willing to cough up 200 PokeCoins.

“Please stop with the 12k egg specific hatches. They’re not good,” said X/Twitter user PokeBoy890.

“Looks like another pokemon I’ll never get because I can’t be bothered with 12km eggs. You really know how to get someone to not play your game,” said user Andrew Kozlowski.

Minccino and Cinccino are getting new fashion week costumes

In addition to the Pokemon Go debut of Shroodle, Fashion Week this year will see a big focus on new and returning costumed Pokemon. In the wild, players can expect to see the return of Diglett, Blitzle, and Kirlia wearing fashionable costumes. Minccino wearing a fashionable costume will also appear in the game for the first time, and players can evolve it into Cinccino. They might even find a Shiny version, if they’re lucky! Minccino won’t be in the Wild, but it will appear during One-Star Raids, and Field Research task rewards. Raids and Field Research task rewards will also bring back previous Fashion Week Pokemon such as Butterfree and Dragonite wearing fashionable costumes.

RELATED: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players are Still Trying to Solve One of the Game’s Mysteries

Players can increase their chances of encountering some of these Pokemon by purchasing Paid Timed Research in the game’s Shop. Rewards for completing the Research tasks include encounters with those Pokemon, a new avatar pose, 3,500 XP, and 3,500 Stardust. The ticket will be priced at $5.00, and cannot be obtained using PokeCoins. Fashion Week will kick off on Friday, January 10th at 10 a.m., and will run through Sunday, January 19th at 8 p.m. local time. Shroodle will not begin to appear in 12 km Eggs until January 15th starting at 12 a.m.

Have you gotten frustrated with Pokemon Go‘s Egg Hatching events? Do you think these events feel like a paywall? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!