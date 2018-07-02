Pokemon Go’s Global Challenge Rewards Are Live

Pokemon Go players are getting some big bonuses thanks to their hard work last weekend during the game’s first Global Challenge of the Summer.

Pokemon Go tasked its players with completing a total of 15.1 million Research tasks over the weekend in order to unlock several bonuses for the week. The Global Challenge was held in conjunction with a Safari Zone live event held in Dortmund, Germany that gave European players a chance to catch Shiny Rosalia and catch rare Pokemon like Unown or Corsola. As expected, players easily matched the 15.1 million research task goal, and now players can reap the rewards through July 9th.

From now until next Monday, players will get triple XP for capturing or hatching Pokemon and double XP for participating in raid battles. In addition, Lucky Eggs will last for an hour instead of their usual 30 minute time period. Lucky Eggs give out double XP and stack with other bonuses, so players potentially can get up to six times as much XP as they usually would in the game.

Players also unlocked a special Articuno Day mini-event on Saturday, July 7th. Articuno will appear in Raid Battles during a three hour window (the same three hour window as your usual Community Day mini-event), and players who defeat it will have a chance of finding a Shiny Articuno. Players will also get five free Raid Passes to help with their raiding.

The XP bonuses should also come in handy for this month’s Community Day, which takes place on July 8th. Players will have a chance to capture tons of Squirtle during this month’s Community Day, along with a chance to find a Shiny Squirtle. We should also note that Pokemon Go players also have a chance of catching a Squirtle with sunglasses….if they complete Field Research during the event.

The bonuses will last until July 9th. Players will participate in a second Global Challenge later this month in conjunction with Pokemon Go Fest on July 14th and 15th.