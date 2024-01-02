Pokemon Go Fans Frustrated Over New Lycanroc Evolution Requirement

A new Pokemon Go event has been announced, and players will be able to get the Dusk Form of Lycanroc for the very first time. The Lustrous Odyssey event kicks off on January 6th at 10 a.m. local time and will run through January 10th at 8 p.m. local time. During that period, Rockruff will hatch from 2 km and 7 km eggs and will appear through Field Research task encounters. The Rockruff found from either of these methods will "have a chance to evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc." Basically, you might get a Rockruff that can, or it might be one that evolves into Midday or Midnight Form.

Following Niantic's announcement of the event on Twitter, many players shared their Shiny Rockruffs with perfect IV stats, not knowing that the game will not allow these Pokemon to evolve into Dusk form Lycanroc. Those who caught on to the company's wording were quick to air their frustrations.

"What is with this 'chance' nonsense on only these specific rockruff. NOT the ones I've raided, and hatched, then saved for this," wrote Twitter user Brandon Caldera.

"Preventing us from evolving old Rockruff into Dusk Form is such a typical Niantic move," wrote user Donny Reynolds.

"These are the kind of decisions that are pushing players away," wrote user Kris England.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Get Dusk Form Lycanroc

It's worth noting that Dusk Form Lycanroc does have a complicated evolution in the main series games. In games like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, only a Rockruff with the Ability Own Tempo can evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc; Rockruff that can evolve into Midday Form Lycanroc or Midnight Form cannot evolve into Dusk Form. Once players have a Rockruff with Own Tempo, they have to level it up to Level 25 or higher when the sun starts setting.

Taking all of that into consideration, Niantic's decision actually does line up what's been established by Game Freak! Since Abilities don't exist in Pokemon Go, Niantic did find a way that makes sense within the game. However, Pokemon Go players have rightfully pointed out the fact that Rockruff won't be appearing in the wild during this event. That greatly limits the odds that players will find a Rockruff that can evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc. If you want a Dusk Form Lycanroc in Pokemon Go, you're going to have to stock up on Incubators, or maybe buy an Eggs-pedition Access ticket. From that perspective, it's easy to see why some players are viewing Lustrous Odyssey as a money grab.

Lustrous Odyssey Event Bonuses

During the Lustrous Odyssey event, players can expect to receive some bonuses, mostly related to Buddy Pokemon. During the event, Buddy Pokemon will have an increased chance of finding souvenirs and presents. Buddy Pokemon will also spend a longer amount of time on the map after being fed Berries and Poffins. Rockruff that hatch from Eggs obtained through Adventure Sync will also have a chance of evolving into Dusk Form Lycanroc.

Are you frustrated with how Pokemon Go is handling Dusk Form Lycanroc? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!