Pokemon Go Confirms January Community Day Classic Following Leak

Last month, The Pokemon Company seemed to accidentally spill the beans on all of the Community Day events for Pokemon Go's current season. A Rowlet Community Day was subsequently confirmed, and now Niantic has also made it official that this month's Community Day Classic will center on Porygon. The event will be held on Saturday, January 20th, and will start at 2 p.m. local time, and last through 5 p.m. local time. During that time, players will have an increased chance of finding a Shiny Porygon. The original Porygon Community Day took place all the way back in September 2020, so this should be a nice opportunity for those that weren't playing the game back then!

What Does Shiny Porygon Look Like?

(Photo: Pokemon)

As readers can see from the image above, Shiny Porygon swaps out the Pokemon's traditional pink and light blue colors for a darker shade of blue and a light purple. That color scheme is carried over to its evolved forms, Porygon2 and Porygon-Z. Shiny Pokemon do not offer any special advantages over those with normal colors, but their rarity makes them very popular with players, especially when the colors are a lot different from the Pokemon's standard appearance.

Speaking of Porygon's evolved forms, players that evolve a Porygon2 during the event (or up to two hours after) will receive a Porygon-Z that knows a special Featured Attack. Tri Attack is a Charged Attack with a power of 65 in Trainer Battles, and it has a chance of lowering the opponent's Attack and Defense. When used in Gym Battles and Raids, the power of Tri Attack goes up to 75, but the trade-off is that there's no other effect.

Porygon Community Day Bonuses

An Upgrade item is required for evolving Porygon into Porygon2, while a Sinnoh Stone is used to evolve Porygon2 into Porygon-Z. Players that don't have any stored up will have an opportunity to obtain some during Porygon Community Day. Between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time, Timed Research will reward players with 3 Upgrades and 3 Sinnoh Stones. There will also be Porygon-themed Field Research.

Players can look forward to a number of additional in-game bonuses that day. Catching Pokemon will result in triple XP, and any Lure Modules or Incense activated during the event will last for three hours. PokeStop Showcases will also give players the opportunity to enter Porygon to compete with other local players. Last but not least, a Special Research story will be available in the Shop for $1.00. Tickets can be purchased or gifted to players. As is always the case with these Special Research stories, players will not be able to purchase the ticket using PokeCoins.

