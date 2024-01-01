Pokemon Go's January Egg Event Revealed

2024 is just about here, and Pokemon Go players have a bunch to look forward to in the month of January. Niantic has now announced the Eggs-pedition Access event, with tickets set to go on sale on January 1st. The event will cost $5, and players that purchase a ticket will be able to enjoy Timed Research rewards including XP, Stardust, and a Togetic encounter. The ticket will also include several bonuses that will be available every single day of the month, lasting through January 31st at 8 p.m. local time. A list of bonuses from the game's official website can be found below:

One single-use Incubator awarded for your first PokéStop or Gym spin of the day.

3× XP awarded for your first catch of the day.

3× XP awarded for your first PokéStop or Gym spin of the day.

Open up to 50 Gifts per day.

Receive up to 150 Gifts per day from spinning PokéStop and Gym Photo Discs.

Hold up to 40 Gifts in your Item Bag.

Is Eggs-pedition Access Worth it?

For those that like to trade Gifts or hatch Eggs, the Eggs-pedition Access event ticket could be worth the cost. Of course, players are going to get out of the event what they put into it; if they take full advantage of the daily bonuses, this could be a great way to hatch a whole bunch of Eggs! The ticket will be sold through January 29th at 8 p.m. local time, and it can be purchased in the Shop or gifted to another player, as long as they've reached the level of Great Friends or higher. As with most event tickets, this one cannot be purchased with PokeCoins.

Pokemon Go January 2024

Players that don't want to part with the money should find plenty of free things to enjoy in Pokemon Go throughout the month of January. A New Year's 2024 event will begin on January 1st, with the main highlight being new costumed versions of Jigglypuff and Wigglytuff. The Unova version of Darumaka will also be getting highlighted thanks to a stylish new avatar item.

On Saturday, January 6th, the first Pokemon Go Community Day of 2024 will be held, putting a focus on Rowlet. The Alolan Pokemon will be appearing more frequently in the wild from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time, and players will have an increased chance at getting a Shiny during those hours.

Last but not least, the Hisuian version of Typhlosion will make its debut in a Raid Day event on Sunday, January 14th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. Hisuian Typhlosion is the second of three Pokemon getting highlighted during Timeless Travels. Hisuian Samurott was featured in December, and it appears Hisuian Decidueye will appear in February.

What do you think about Pokemon Go's January schedule so far? Do you plan on buying an Eggs-pedition Access ticket? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!