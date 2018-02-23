Pokemon Go Adds Shiny Dratini, Dragonair, Dragonite to Server Before Community Day

It looks like Pokemon Go players will have a chance to capture a Shiny Dratini.

A dataminer going by the name of “Chrales” has posted that Pokemon Go developers have added 3D assets for shiny versions of Dratini, Dragonair, and Dragonite to its servers. This likely means that Pokemon Go will release Shiny Dratini as part of tomorrow’s Community Day.

Shiny Pokemon have variant colors than “normal” Pokemon and are prized by many fans due to their rarity. Both Shiny Dratini and Dragonair have purple skin instead of blue skin, while Dragonite has olive-green skin and purple wings.

Players have long speculated that Pokemon Go would add Shiny Dratini during this weekend’s Community Day mini-event. Pokemon Go turned up the chances of players finding Shiny Pikachu during last month’s Community Day, which centered around catching Pikachu that knew Surf.

The Shiny Dratini line is the first family of non-Gen 3 Pokemon that we’ve gotten in Pokemon Go in quite some time. Every Shiny Pokemon added to the game since this summer were for Pokemon that originally appeared in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. The only non-Gen 3 Shiny Pokemon currently available in the game are Magikarp and Gyarados and Pichu, Pikachu, and Raichu.

Other Shiny Pokemon available in Pokemon Go include Poochyena Mightyena, Swablu, Altaria, Luvdisc, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Shuppet, Banette, Absol, Mawile, Snorunt, Glalie, Sableye, Duskull, and Dusclops.

Presumably, players will be able to find the Shiny Dratini during Saturday’s Community Day mini-event. Dratini will spawn in much greater numbers during the following time periods tomorrow:

Each Community Day event lasts for a three hour window, with times varying by continent. Here’s the windows in which players can take participate in Community Day:

Asia-Pacific region: 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. JST (GMT +9)

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. UTC (GMT +0)

The Americas: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PST (GMT -8)

Any Dragonite evolved during the event will know the powerful Draco Meteor as its Charge move, a move Dragonite can’t usually learn.

Tomorrow represents the best opportunity for many trainers to obtain a Dragonite. With the addition of a Shiny variant, Pokemon Go players should be more motivated than ever!