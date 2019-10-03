Pokemon Go Adds New Family of Shiny Pokemon

Pokemon Go has added the Shiny variant of a new family of Pokemon for the Taipei City Safari Zone. Yesterday, Pokemon Go confirmed that they had added the Shiny version of Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, and Bellossom in celebration of a new Safari Zone live event, which is taking place over the weekend in Taipei City. Shiny Oddish and its evolutions are available to all players, even those who can’t participate in Taiwanese event.

Be on the lookout for anything odd, Trainers! Starting on October 2 at 7 p.m. PDT, lucky Trainers might encounter Shiny Oddish! ✨ pic.twitter.com/E0Ew45GOUK — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) October 3, 2019

Shiny Pokemon have variant colorations than normal Pokemon and are usually quite rare. A Shiny Oddish has a distinctive green body and much lighter green leaves than non-Shiny Pokemon. Both Shiny Gloom and Shiny Vileplume have similar green bodies, with orange seed spores/petals on the top of their heads, while Shiny Bellossom has a pink body and pink flowers. There’s no guaranteed way to catch a Shiny Oddish, but your best chance is to find a local Oddish nest, or an area where lots of Grass-type Pokemon spawn. Luckily, there’s no time limit to catch a Shiny Pokemon, so players simply need to be patient when hunting for their favorite Shiny.

Players can also take advantage of Pokemon Go‘s upcoming Stardust Burst event, a Community Day taking place in just over a week, and the appearance of “Gen 5” Pokemon. Pokemon Go has also teased the arrival of new Team Rocket content, with new admins coming to the game to challenge trainers. It’s a busy time for Pokemon Go players, and even more content is on the way.