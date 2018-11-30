‘Pokemon Go’ Confirms Shiny Pokemon Will Be More Abundant for Community Day Weekend

Pokemon Go has confirmed that this weekend’s Community Day event will have an increased rate of Shiny Pokemon spawns.

One of the hallmarks of this year’s Community Day mini-event has been an increased number of Shiny Pokemon. These Pokemon alternately-colored Pokemon that are usually quite rare, but are usually more abundant during the three hour Community Day events.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Starting this afternoon, Pokemon Go is launching a special weekend-long Community Day event that brings back every Pokemon featured in Community Days over the last year. That means that players will have prime chances to capture Pokemon like Bulbasaur, Pikachu, Larvitar, and Dratini, and evolve them to have special moves that make them even stronger than usual.

One of the big questions about this weekend’s event is whether we’ll get a boosted Shiny rate. And according to Niantic’s Support account, the answer is a resounding “Yes!”

Hi Trainer, you will see increased shiny form Pokémon of the featured Pokémon across the entire weekend. The 3-hour window is just for the bonus rewards. Hope that helps! ^KM — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) November 29, 2018

Players will see the boosted Shiny rate for the entire weekend, and will also be able to evolve Pokemon during that time period to gain their special moves. Players will also benefit from boosted Stardust and XP bonuses and a decreased hatch distance bonus for a three hour period coinciding with their usual Community Day times.

The full list of Pokemon involved in this weekend’s event includes Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Eevee, Dratini, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Mareep, and Larvitar.

Pokemon Go has a big month planned. In addition to this weekend’s Community Day finale, they also announced that a PvP feature will be coming soon and is in the process of releasing Pokemon first seen in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl.