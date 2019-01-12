‘Pokemon Go’ Adds Shiny Totodile for Community Day

Pokemon Go has added a new Shiny Pokemon for players to catch during today’s Community Day festivities.

Pokemon Go is holding its first Community Day event today (or tomorrow if you live in Asia and Australia), with Totodile as its featured Pokemon. The plucky Water-type Pokemon will spawn in mass quantities for a three hour window during the mini-event, with players also benefiting from eggs that hatch at one fourth of their usual distance requirements during the event.

Since it’s a Community Day, that also means an increased chance to find a new Shiny Pokemon. Players in Europe have confirmed that Shiny Totodile is available as part of today’s festivities. Shiny Pokemon have alternate coloration than usual Pokemon and are usually quite rare. However, Shiny versions of the featured Pokemon are a bit more common during Community Day, so today marks your best chance to grab a new Shiny Pokemon for your collection.

As you can see below, a Shiny Totodile has green skin instead of its usual blue tone and blue ridges on its back instead of a red one. You can see what a Shiny Totodile looks like below:

Your best chance of catching a Shiny Totodile is to find an area with lots of PokeStops or attend an organized Pokemon Go Community Day gathering. PokeStops can be lured for three hours during the event, which will increase the number of Pokemon spawns…and by extension more Totodile. The more Totodile you encounter, the greater your chances of finding a Shiny Totodile, so the key is to be in an area where lots of Pokemon usually spawn.

Players should also make sure they evolve at least one Totodile into Feraligatr during the event. Any Feraligatr evolved during the event will learn the exclusive Community Day move Hydro Cannon, which makes them a little more dangerous in battle.

Players in North and South America can experience Community Day from 2 PM to 5 PM ET today, while players in Asia, Australia, and the Asia-Pacific region will have their Community Day on January 13ths from 12 PM to 3 PM JST.

Have questions about today’s Community Day event or Pokemon Go in general? Leave us a comment or find me on Twitter at @CHofferCBus!