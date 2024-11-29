Pokemon Go Adds Sinistea and Polteageist in New Event

Few things make Pokemon GO exciting quite like new Pokemon debuts, and the upcoming Just My Cup of Tea event is giving us two in one go. The event starts on December 3rd, ringing in the new Dual Destiny season in Pokemon GO. After many players felt underwhelmed with the Max Out season, all eyes are on the upcoming event schedule to see if the next season will deliver.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Perhaps aware of this anticipation, Niantic has been throwing new event details at players for the last few days, and things look to be heating up. The Just My Cup of Tea event will add the Black Tea Pokemon, Sinistea, and its evolved form, Polteageist, to Pokemon GO. This Pokemon made its series debut in Pokemon Sword and Shield, and has already played a part in the Pokemon Horizons anime. No doubt, many players are very ready to have this Ghost-type teacup Pokemon in their Pokemon GO dex.

Newcomers Sinistea and Polteageist in Pokemon GO

The Just My Cup of Tea event that introduces these two Pokemon begins on Tuesday, December 3rd at 10 AM local time and runs through Saturday, December 7th, 2024 at 8 PM local time. Sinistea will be appearing in Raids and as a reward encounter, giving players a chance to catch it and use 50 Candies to evolve a Polteageist. The Sinistea and Polteageist debut is certainly a highlight, but that’s not all trainers can expect to see during this first event in the Dual Destiny season.

Just My Cup of Tea Raids and Wild Encounter Pokemon

Alongside the chance to catch these tea-themed Pokemon, players will enjoy double friendship bonus damage in Raids, plus an additional 50% stardust for participating in Raids. As many players mourn the short-lived feature that let them join raids from their friendlist, no doubt some are hoping these tidbits might mean the test feature will return. Regardless, a little something extra from Raids is never a bad thing. Along with these boosts, players will see some new Pokemon appearing in Raids as well. Shiny Genesect will make its Pokemon GO debut and is just one of the event’s Raid bosses. Other raids on the schedule include:

One-Star Raids:

Frillish (Male & Female)

Sinistea

Three-Star Raids

Galarian Mr. Mime

Hisuian Braviary

Bombirdier

Five-Star Raids

Genesect (Chill Drive)

Mega Raids

Mega Banette

Pokemon GO across the globe

The Just My Cup of Tea event also includes some special event-themed Incense encounters for players to look forward to, with the following Pokemon spawning more frequently:

Oddish

Miltank

Combee

Gothita

Litwick

Spritzee

All of them can be Shiny, making this an exciting event for Shiny hunters who’ve hoarded Incense or are willing to drop Poke Coins to get more. For those who aren’t invested in Incense, the event includes some standard wild encounters as well, with Shiny options galore. The wild encounter Pokemon for Just My Cup of Tea are:

Slowpoke

Taillow

Slakoth

Duskull

Starly

Greavard* (can’t be Shiny)

This ghostly tea party is bringing back some seldom-seen Pokemon, giving a much-needed change from some of those familiar faces on the map. Alongside wild spawns and raids, players can also look forward to special Timed Research and Field Research to keep that to-do list full as they play.