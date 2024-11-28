Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players Get One Last Chance to Claim 3 Mystery Gifts

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company regularly give out Mystery Gifts that can be redeemed via codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These codes expire after a certain date, so players have a limited opportunity to claim them. Three Mystery Gifts that were released over the last year are set to expire on Saturday, November 30th. The gifts in question give players two Pokemon that can be obtained, as well as a free avatar item. The Pokemon include a Quaxly and Gimmighoul both inspired by the anime, and a cap featuring the Terastal logo. Players can obtain these Mystery Gifts through the following codes:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gimmighoul- SEEY0U1NPALDEA

Quaxly- D0T1STPARTNER

Terastal Cap- WEARTERASTALCAP

The in-game descriptions for both Gimmighoul and Quaxly say that they “came from the Pokemon animated show.” Gimmighoul was given out as part of a promotion for the Paldean Winds series, and lists its original trainer as “Paldea.” Meanwhile, the Quaxly is specifically based on the one that is used by Dot in Pokemon Horizons: The Series, and lists her as its original trainer. The other two starting Pokemon were similarly given out through Mystery Gift promotions. The code for Liko’s Sprigatito has expired, but Roy’s Fuecoco can still be claimed through January 31st by using the code 909TEAMUP06.

The terastal cap in pokemon scarlet and violet

For players that have never redeemed a Mystery Gift in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet before, it’s incredibly easy to do so, and the process takes about a minute or so. In the main menu, players must select Poke Portal, and then Mystery Gift on the following screen. From there, choose “Get with Code/Password,” which will connect the player to the internet. The next screen will prompt players to enter the code. Readers should note for Gimmighoul and Quaxly that all uses of the letter “o” are actually a zero. If the code is redeemed correctly, players should get a notification that the item has been received.

RELATED: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Announces Full Shiny Rayquaza Event Details

Mystery Gifts have been part of the Pokemon franchise for more than two decades now. In the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet era, players have been treated to a large number of these gifts, some of which have been more worthwhile than others. Fans have grumbled about Mystery Gifts like sandwich ingredients, but it’s hard to get too upset with items that are given out for free. This batch is on the better side, as it’s hard to be upset about getting actual Pokemon, or an avatar item to dress up your Pokemon Trainer. Quaxly in particular should be a nice one to grab, especially for players that started with Sprigatito or Fuecoco. But with just a few days left, fans will want to claim these codes quickly!

Did you snag any of these Mystery Gifts yet in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Will you be claiming any of them before they expire? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!