Pokemon Go Reveals New Dual Destiny Season

A new season of Pokemon Go will begin on Tuesday, December 3rd at 10 a.m. local time and will run through March 4th. This time around, the new season will have a theme called Dual Destiny, which will center on opposites uniting into a stronger whole. The new season will continue to see new content based on Pokemon Sword and Shield, including the debut of the Ghost-type Pokemon Sinistea and its evolved form Polteageist. Max Battles will also continue to play a role in the new season, and players can look forward to the arrival of Gigantamax Lapras, as well as Dynamax Machop and Krabby.

As seen from this season’s key art, Pokemon Black and White will also be playing a big part in the new Pokemon Go season. In fact, 2025 will see the arrival of Pokemon Go Tour: Unova. Nothing else has been revealed about Go Tour: Unova, but a countdown timer on the game’s official website hints that we should learn more tomorrow.

Max Raids will continue in pokemon go this season

Thus far, one of the most notable Black and White tie-ins will be found in Go Battle League. This season will pay tribute to the Unova Elite 4 member Grimsley, and players will be able to unlock avatar items based on the character. During the Max Out season, the switch timer was reduced to 50 seconds, and Niantic will be keeping that for Dual Destiny. After making drastic changes following Pokemon Worlds this year, there was a desire on the part of Niantic to allow things to settle a bit. That’s not to say that there won’t be some changes, as several existing Pokemon will be getting new moves, including Bibarel, Dragalge, Gliscor, and Starmie.

Earlier this year, Pokemon Go made major changes to the game’s biomes, offering much nicer backgrounds that appear during the game’s Catch screens. Those biomes have given players more detailed locations that reflect the area they’re playing in. With the arrival of December and a new season, players can expect to see the backgrounds changing once again, and the results are going to celebrate the season in a big way. The winter holiday map will also return with the start of Dual Destiny.

A Pokemon Go Community Day and event schedule for Dual Destiny was revealed earlier in November. While Niantic has not offered specific details about these events, the first Community Day in Dual Destiny will take place on December 21st and 22nd. Presumably, the event will highlight all of the Pokemon that appeared in Community Day events over the last 11 months. That’s what we’ve seen traditionally during the month of December, and the fact that this is a two-day event suggests we’ll see the same thing this year.

At this time, further details about Dual Destiny are pretty limited. However, with one week to go, we should expect to learn a lot more about what to expect from the new Pokemon Go season.

What do you think of the new season theme for Pokemon Go? Are you excited to learn more about Dual Destiny as it gets closer? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!