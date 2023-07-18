Pokemon Go Community Day Makeup Event Announced

Earlier this month, Pokemon Go hosted a Community Day Classic event centered on Squirtle. It seems that some players experienced log-in issues during the scheduled timeframe, and were unable to take part. Thankfully, Niantic and The Pokemon Company have announced a global makeup event, which will take place on July 23rd from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. The do-over will apply to all players, regardless of whether or not they experienced any issues when the previous event took place. That should be good news for anyone that missed out on getting a Shiny Squirtle, or a Blastoise that knows the Featured Attack Hydro Cannon!

“Due to the log-in issues experienced by those using Pokemon Trainer Club accounts during Community Day Classic: Squirtle on July 9, we’re holding a special global makeup event for all Trainers on Sunday, July 23, 2023,” the game’s official website reads. “Thank you for your understanding. We appreciate your continued passion for Pokemon GO!”

It’s difficult to say how many players were actually affected by the log-in issues, but it’s nice to see that everyone will get a second chance at the event, regardless. Players can look forward to all of the same in-game bonuses that were offered on July 9th, and even the Special Research Story ticket will be available again in the game’s Shop. Players that already purchased the Research Story can even buy it again, if they want to play it through a second time.

This upcoming weekend will have plenty for Pokemon Go players to enjoy, as July 22nd will see the first ever Hatch Day event. Hatch Day is similar in theme to Community Day, as players will have a limited window to obtain a certain Pokemon that is in the spotlight. The key difference is that players will do so by hatching Eggs. Readers can learn more about the Riolu Hatch Day event right here.

Are you looking forward to this Pokemon Go Community Day makeup event? Were you able to participate in the Squirtle Community Day Classic?