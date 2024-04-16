Pokemon Go Reveals Sustainability Week Plans

Sustainability Week is coming to Pokemon Go, and Niantic is planning to celebrate with a new event. The event will begin Monday, April 22nd at 10 a.m. local time and will largely focus on Buddy Pokemon. Buddy Pokemon will bring players more souvenirs and presents, and players can expect to see them spending more time on the map after they've been given Berries or a Poffin. During the event, the distance to earn hearts will be cut in half, making it easier to become Best Buddies with a Pokemon. That could help players with some Special Research tasks!

Pokemon Go has been putting a bigger focus on Egg Hatches and Incubators over the last few months, and that's caused a little frustration for some players. Sustainability Week will continue that trend, but it will be a bit easier, as the focus will be on 2 km Eggs. Pokemon hatched from 2 km Eggs will have an increased chance of being Shiny, and players can expect to see the following:

Binacle

Combee

Drilbur

Foongus

Trubbish

With the exception of Foongus, all of these Pokemon will also appear through Field Research task encounters, but players will be more likely to get a Shiny through hatched Eggs. Players can also expect to see Collection Challenges and PokeStop Showcases that match the game's theme. Unfortunately, the event doesn't have anything to offer in terms of new Pokemon appearances or new avatar options. Sustainability Week will run through Friday, April 26th at 8 p.m. local time.

Prime Gaming Freebies

Pokemon Go players can often score free items through Prime Gaming, and this month is no exception. A new Prime Gaming bundle was recently unveiled, and it's somewhat on the weaker side; players can score a Lucky Egg and a Super Potion in the current bundle. That Super Potion isn't anything too special, as they're pretty easy to come by (I usually end up tossing mine to make space in the bag). However, Lucky Eggs can be pretty helpful, especially if you use one immediately upon becoming Best Friends with another player. These bundles are available free to all Amazon Prime subscribers, but Pokemon Go fans hoping to claim it will want to do so quickly, as it's only available through May 10th. At that point, a new bundle will be revealed.

Pokemon Go's Next Community Day

While Sustainability Week is still a few days away, Pokemon Go fans will have something to look forward to a little bit sooner. On Saturday, April 20th, there will be a Bellsprout Community Day held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. Players can expect all kinds of bonuses, including a higher chance of encountering Shiny Bellsprout. Readers can find full details about that event right here.

Are you excited about Sustainability Week in Pokemon Go? Do you plan on hatching any 2 km Eggs so you can find a Shiny? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!