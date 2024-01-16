Pokemon Go Locking New Scarlet and Violet Pokemon Behind Egg Hatches

Over the last few months, Pokemon Go players have grown irritated with a new trend that's been popping up in the game. Niantic has been making a habit of locking new Pokemon behind Egg hatches, making it difficult (or even impossible) to obtain them without spending money on Incubators. This was cause for frustration when Dusk Form Lycanroc was added to the game earlier this month, and it seems Niantic is doing it again with the debut of Varoom. Varoom first appeared in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and will be making its Pokemon Go debut in the new Taken Treasures event. Unfortunately, it can only be found by hatching 12 km Eggs obtained during the event.

This is actually somewhat worse than the Lycanroc event, as that one gave players a few more chances to get a Rockruff capable of evolving into Dusk Form. During that event, players had a chance of finding Rockruff in 2 km and 7 km Eggs, as well as through Field Research task encounters. By contrast, Varoom will only be found in 12 km Eggs, which take a lot more time to hatch if you don't use Super Incubators.

Pokemon Go Monetization and Methods

The Taken Treasures event will begin on Saturday, January 27th at 12 a.m. local time, and will last through February 1st at 11:59 p.m. local time. It's possible that locking Varoom behind Eggs is an attempt to steer players towards buying into the Eggs-pedition access ticket, which is only good through the end of the month.

It's also possible that locking Pokemon behind Egg hatches is an attempt to force players into experiencing Pokemon Go outdoors, since players have to walk to hatch Eggs. Over the last year, Niantic has made several changes to Pokemon Go in order to push players into doing just that. The biggest of these were related to Remote Raids, which saw a drastic price increase, and a limit placed on the number that players can participate in each day. These changes have frustrated fans, especially during the winter months when it's not as easy to play outdoors. Regardless, Niantic has remained firm that it wants players to experience Pokemon Go in a very specific way.

Taken Treasures Details

In addition to the debuts of Varoom and Revaroom, the Taken Treasures event will see new Shadow Pokemon added to Pokemon Go. Team Go Rocket will be appearing more frequently in balloons in the sky, as well as at PokeStops. Players will also be able to make Shadow Pokemon forget the Charged Attack Frustration by using a Charged TM. Last but not least, paid Timed Research will be available for the event for $5.00. Players will only have until the event's conclusion to complete the Research, but those that do will receive a new avatar pose, as well as other bonuses.

