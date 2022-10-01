Pokemon Go Team Leaders Will Get Fresh Look, Players Have Mixed Opinions

Pokemon Go will be rolling out some new look for the Team Leaders in the coming weeks, and players have some very mixed opinions. Yesterday, the PokeMiners Twitter account revealed that Spark, Blanche, and Candela would all receive updates in the coming week along with Professor Willow. The new looks swaps out the futuristic Pokemon trainer looks with some more casual looks. This marks the first time that the Pokemon Go Team Leaders have received an update since they were introduced in 2016. No reasons were given for the change, although it could be tied to a change in seasons or the upcoming Halloween event. As with all datamined assets, this isn't a guarantee that new content is coming, although Pokemon Go has been pretty consistent with adding events shortly after they were added.

You can check out the new looks below:

The 3D models for the leaders have been fixed pic.twitter.com/sJyhN1bqNe — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) September 30, 2022

Fans unsurprisingly have had a largely negative opinion about the new looks, although opinions weren't helped by an early look that displayed all three characters as nightmare fuel. Spark's model in particular made him look like he was possessed by a demon, which actually would work well with the upcoming Halloween theme.

The models for the team leaders have been updated and are something... pic.twitter.com/JLpRX1p6KA — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) September 30, 2022

Pokemon Go has a busy month of events planned, with a continuation of the Cosmog storyline (with players finally able to evolve Cosmog into Cosmoem) along with a Festival of Lights and a Halloween Event. Additionally, October will feature Litwick as its Community Day Pokemon, finally giving the popular Ghost-type Pokemon its Shiny variant. More Ultra Beasts will also be added in the coming weeks, with Buzzwole almost certain to come by Halloween. The annual Halloween event will likely feature new costumed Pokemon and special candy bonuses as well.