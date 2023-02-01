Pokemon Home Update Adds New Scarlet and Violet Feature

A new update has been added for the mobile version of Pokemon Home, adding new compatibility with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Unfortunately, this is not the update that will allow players to import and export Pokemon into Scarlet and Violet on Nintendo Switch. Instead, this one allows users to look at their Ranked Battle results from the game, as long as they've linked Pokemon Home to their Nintendo account. Following the change, the Battle Data screen now features an image of Scarlet and Violet's Ceruledge and Armarouge battling Corviknight and Garchomp. Full patch notes from the App Store can be found below:

Version 2.1.0

Added Ranked Battles information from Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet to the Battle Data feature.

Notes:

If you've linked Pokemon HOME to a Nintendo Account with data from Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet, you'll now be able to view results from your Ranked Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.

You can view your battle results from Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield by choosing View Past Battle Records.

Other issues have also been addressed in order to ensure a user-friendly experience.

No additional details have been provided about those "other issues," so users will just have to see if they notice anything different when they download the latest version! Hopefully, this will make the app run a little bit smoother, and make for a more enjoyable experience overall.

Unfortunately, fans waiting to move their Pokemon into and out of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will just have to keep waiting patiently! Pokemon Day is set to take place on February 27th, and there's a chance that we could learn more around that date. The Pokemon Company tends to make big announcements in the days leading up to Pokemon Day, and many are expecting DLC for Scarlet and Violet to be revealed around that time. Of course, Nintendo has also promised that performance upgrades will be released for the game, so we could see that announced, as well.

Are you waiting for the big Pokemon Home update for Scarlet and Violet? What do you think will be revealed around Pokemon Day this year? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!