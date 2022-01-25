Pokemon Legends: Arceus Teases Hisuian Final Starter Pokemon Evolutions in Final Trailer

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is teasing new forms for the game’s Starter Pokemon in a trailer released today. The Pokemon Company released a final trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus this morning, which gives fans some new looks at the expansive Hisui region. The trailer shows off the expansive Hisui region, which will have multiple large areas to explore, along with the new and exciting ways players will be able to capture and battle Pokemon. You can check out the trailer below:

Tucked away in the trailer is a tease that the Starter Pokemon Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott will have new final evolved forms. The official website for Pokemon Legends: Arceus confirmed that these will be new regional forms and not new branching evolutions. No other information about the new Pokemon were provided, besides silhouettes of the new forms. Silhouettes for Hisuian Decidueye, Hisuian Typhlosion, and Hisuian Samurott can be seen below.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a bold reimagining of the Pokemon franchise from the ground up. Set in the Hisui region, an ancient version of the Sinnoh region, the game follows a Pokemon trainer who joins a research team as they try to compile the region’s first Pokedex. Among the many changes seen in the game is the lack of a dedicated battle screen. Instead, players will need to react in real time to capture Pokemon or when wild Pokemon see players and attack them. The game also features a reimagined battle system that takes into account attack speed into a fight’s progression, as well as several alternate Pokemon forms and new evolutions.

Anticipation for the new Pokemon game is high, in part because it contains many of the game features fans have wanted for quite some time. Whether the game lives up to Pokemon fans’ high expectations remains to be seen, but 2022 definitely seems to be an exciting time to be a Pokemon fan.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be released on January 28, 2022.