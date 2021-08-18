New Pokemon Legends: Arceus Trailer Revealed

✖

Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the more open-world take on the Pokemon formula, headlined this week’s Pokemon Presents event with a new trailer released during the presentation. The trailer showed off more of the Hisui region that players will be exploring as well as the diverse species of Pokemon that live within it. Some of those were totally new Pokemon, too while others are unique variants of existing Pokemon similar to how we’ve seen regional variants released in past games.

The trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus can be seen below after it premiered during the Pokemon Presents stream. It shows a couple of features Pokemon players have been looking forward to like the ability to roam the Hisui region and enter into battles quickly my immediately releasing your Pokemon to fight. You’ll of course be able to catch the wild Pokemon you encounter, but that, too, is done in a way that avoids taking players out of the open environment.

Welcome to the Hisui region, Trainers. Newly discovered Pokémon, newly discovered regional forms, and new gameplay features are coming to #PokemonLegendsArceus! pic.twitter.com/h08CvKToSf — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 18, 2021

It was expected that we’d see some new Pokemon released in Pokemon Legends: Arceus as well, and this trailer gave us a first look at some of those. The reveals included new Pokemon such as Wyrdeer and Basculegion and regional variants of some of the existing Pokemon players were already aware of.

Leaning even further into the open-world RPG formula, it appears players will also be crafting things in the new Pokemon game. The trailer and commentary released alongside it confirmed that players would be able to rest up and craft items at the main settlement known as Jubilife Village as well as outposts in the vicinity.

If you’re just now catching up on Pokemon Legends: Arceus for the first time and are only now intrigued after seeing the latest trailer, the synopsis of the game below provided by Nintendo should help bring you up to speed.

“Get ready for a new kind of grand, Pokémon adventure in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a brand new game from Game Freak that blends action and exploration with the RPG roots of the Pokémon series,” a preview of the new game said. “Explore natural expanses to catch Pokémon by learning their behavior, sneaking up, and throwing a well-aimed Poké Ball. You can also toss the Poké Ball containing your ally Pokémon near a wild Pokémon to seamlessly enter battle.

This new angle on Pokémon gameplay will deliver an immersive, personal experience brought to life by both Pokémon and humans.”

Pokemon Legends: Arceus releases for the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022.