New Pokemon Revealed for Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The upcoming Pokemon games will feature new regional variants of existing Pokemon. During today's Pokemon Presents, The Pokemon Company showed off several new Pokemon that will appear in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which takes place in the Hisui region, a precursor to what will become the Sinnoh region seen in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. The game will feature the new Pokemon Wyrdeer and Basculegion, along with the Hisuian variants of Braviary and Growlithe. Wyrdeen and Basculegion are evolutions of Statnler and Basculin, while Braviary and Growlithe are regional variants similar to those seen in Pokemon Sun and Moon and Pokemon Sword and Shield. You can check out the first looks at these Pokemon below:

Wyrdeen is a Normal/Psychic-type Pokemon that evolves from Stantler. According to its Pokedex entry, it uses the black orbs at the bases of its antlers to generate and unleash psychic energy powerful enough to distort space. Meanwhile, Basculegion is a Water/Ghost-type Pokemon that evolves from Basculin. Basculin evolves into Basculegion when they are possessed by the souls of other Basculin from their school that could not withstand the harsh journey upstream. Their propulsive power is bolstered by the souls possessing them, letting them swim without tiring. Both continue a tradition started in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, in which Pokemon were discovered to evolve further than previously expected.

The two new regional variant Pokemon are Hisuian Braviary and Hisuian Growlithe. Hisuian Braviary is a Normal/Psychic-type Pokemon. Hisuian Braviary can imbue its eerie screeches with psychic power to generate powerful shock waves. It can also use its psychic power to sharpen its sixth sense, entering a trance that boosts its physical abilities. Hisuian Growlithe is a Fire/Rock-type Pokemon. Hisuian Growlithe has longer, more voluminous fur than the previously discovered form of Growlithe. Highly vigilant, they tend to be seen watching over their territory in pairs.

Players will be able to ride at least some of these Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, as a trailer released earlier today showed off the player character riding Wyrdeer, Basculegion, and Hisuian Braviary.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be released on January 22nd, 2022 for the Nintendo Switch.