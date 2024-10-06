Pokemon Legends: Z-A Starters Potentially Leaked

A well-known Pokemon insider has potentially leaked the starters for Pokemon Legends: Z-A. The Pokemon Company, Game Freak, and Nintendo announced Pokemon Legends: Z-A back in February with little to no details. Currently, Pokemon Legends: Z-A is slated to release sometime in 2025 via the Nintendo Switch, and likely the Nintendo Switch 2 as well, though this second part has not been confirmed. If the plan is still to release the new Pokemon game in 2025 though, then details about it will have to be revealed sooner rather than later. Why? Well, because 2025 isn't very far away, and Nintendo will no doubt like several months of marketing, at the very least. To facilitate this, the game will be need to resurface soon.

Unfortunately, we still don't have any official details, but we do have a new rumor about the game. The rumor comes the way of a prolific Pokemon leaker, Riddler Khu, a source that is fairly reliable. They are also usually very cryptic though, and the latest rumor is no exception.

Over on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Khu cryptically posted, "3 5 8" with no additional details or context. There is no definitive decipher of this apparent tease, but many think it is a tease at the starters of Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

To this end, many assume the first number is in reference to a Grass starter, the second a Fire starter, and the third a Water starter due to the fact this is the order of starters in each region's Pokedex. Meanwhile, the number is believed to be the generation each starter comes from. If this assessment is correct, then the starters would be Treecko, Tepig, and Sobble.

This speculation seems reasonable, if not accurate, but it is assuming that this tease is about Pokemon Legends: Z-A and that it is also about the starters of said game. Because there is no way to confirm either of these things, this speculation should be taken with a grain of salt, just like the rumor that has birthed it.

At the moment of publishing, none of the aforementioned parties have commented on any of this speculation. Considering all three have a strict "no comment" policy when it comes to rumors and speculation, we don't suspect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. An update will also be issued if any more information or context is provided by Khu, but that would also buck expectation.

