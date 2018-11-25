‘Pokemon: Let’s Go’ On PC Gameplay Revealed With This Emulator

Pokemon: Let’s Go is seeing a tremendous amount of success so far on the Nintendo Switch, so it’s not surprising that PC gamers are wanting in on the action. For a long time now, PC gamers adapted games that they’ve been coveting into playable experiences thanks to emulators and it looks like Pokemon: Let’s Go is the next one up!

Thanks to Yuzu 1567, we’ve got our first look at what Pokemon Let’s Go could look like on PC through emulation. Like many emulators out there, it’s far from perfect. The audio is disjointe4d, the visuals can’t quite keep up, and the text is virtually unreadable. But … it is there.

The emulator isn’t quite ready for players to be able to use at the time the article was written, but we can at least stare at it and hope maybe it can release sometime in the near future with significant upgrades to its performance. Or we can just play on the Nintendo Switch … either / or.

As for the game the way it is meant to be played, Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee are both available now on the hybrid console from Nintendo.

Thoughts on bringing the latest Pokemon experience to PC through emulation? To learn even more about this colorful adventure, check out a small portion of our review below:

“With a split demographic in mind, Pokemon: Let’s Go finds a safe middle ground for each party to enjoy,” reads our full review. “Both titles find clever ways to help gamers interact with their Poke-partners, but the Switch series isn’t worried about shaking up the franchise’s core values. If you’re looking for something new, these games might not make you want to catch ’em all. However, if you’re looking to take an overhauled walk down Route 1, then Pokemon: Let’s Go will have you hooked from the start.”