Pokemon Teasing “New Mystery for Detective Pikachu”

Something related to Detective Pikachu is being teased by The Pokemon Company, and it will involve the character trying to solve a Munchlax mystery. The official Pokemon Twitter account shared a brief video where Munchlax can be seen slipping on a skateboard before careening into a ceiling fan. The description calls it “a new mystery for Detective Pikachu to solve,” with a “curious case” to be revealed on YouTube on October 25th. While some have speculated about DLC or an expansion for Detective Pikachu Returns, the animation looks like this could be an animated short, or perhaps a series similar to Paldean Wings or Path to the Peak.

The teaser for this Detective Pikachu reveal can be found in the Tweet embedded below. The official Pokemon YouTube channel can be found right here.

https://twitter.com/Pokemon/status/1716847058160611531

While the focus of the short clip is on Munchlax, there’s a brief glimpse at Pikachu in the background. If this truly is an animated special or series, it will be interesting to see if it’s set in the world of the games. It’s possible we could hear Kaiji Tang voicing Detective Pikachu yet again, and an ongoing mystery through a series of YouTube videos would be an interesting take on the concept. There’s no way of knowing what to expect, but hopefully this new “mystery” will be a compelling one for Pokemon fans.

The Future of Detective Pikachu Games

The Pokemon Company has offered multiple statements over the last few months indicating that it wants to do more with Detective Pikachu in the future. It remains to be seen whether we’ll get another game following the release of Detective Pikachu Returns, but director Yasunori Yanagisawa told ComicBook.com last month that “there is a desire to grow Detective Pikachu’s story.” In a recent interview with Famitsu, The Pokemon Company president Tsunekazu Ishihara also noted the possibility of a spin-off game. Ishihara tempered expectations by noting that will depend on reception to Detective Pikachu Returns. Critical reception has been mostly mixed, but sales will likely have greater weight.

Detective Pikachu Movie Sequel

Detective Pikachu made his debut in an eponymous Nintendo 3DS game, which served as the inspiration for the 2019 live-action movie Pokemon: Detective Pikachu. The movie was a success at the box office, and a sequel was announced shortly after. Hope for a follow-up film had all but disappeared, but the movie was confirmed to be in active development at Legendary Entertainment earlier this year. There has been no indication what story the sequel might follow, or if it will feature the returns of Justice Smith and Ryan Reynolds. The movie’s ending seemed to make a follow-up unlikely, but it’s possible the sequel could feature an entirely different story set in the same world.

