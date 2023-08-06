Pokemon Presents: What to Expect and How to Watch

On August 8th, The Pokemon Company will be holding a Pokemon Presents livestream, which will air at 6 a.m. PT. The livestream should be a pretty significant one, as it will last 35 minutes in total. Unfortunately, The Pokemon Company has not revealed exactly what viewers can expect to see during the presentation, outside of "news and updates." While that's pretty vague, the teaser for the presentation offers some clues as to what to expect, and we'll likely see some updates on some of this year's upcoming releases.

How to watch the Pokemon Presents

The Pokemon Presents will be streamed live on the company's YouTube Channel right here. Presumably, it will also be streamed via the company's Twitch Channel right here. However, it's worth noting that the Tweet announcing the presentation only specifically mentioned YouTube.

What will be in the Pokemon Presents?

While The Pokemon Company has not specifically mentioned what will be in the presentation, we can likely expect a lot more information on Detective Pikachu Returns, which is set to release on October 6th. Detective Pikachu Returns is a direct sequel to the original Detective Pikachu game (not the movie), which released on Nintendo 3DS in 2016. While The Pokemon Company has stated that the game's conclusion won't play out the same way that it did in the movie, the teaser for the Pokemon Presents seemed to be hinting at something related to Mewtwo. The Psychic-type Pokemon played a pivotal role in the film, and it's possible he could show up in the game, as well.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first DLC expansion is also slated to release this fall. With the season swiftly approaching, we can likely expect to see a release date for The Teal Mask announced during the Pokemon Presents, and possibly a release date for The Indigo Disk, as well. Last but not least, two past Pokemon games have been announced for Nintendo Switch Online's retro apps: Pokemon Trading Card Game for Game Boy, and Pokemon Stadium 2 for Nintendo 64. It's possible these games could get a release date announced, or even a stealth release during the show.

Will a new Pokemon game get announced during the Pokemon Presents?

Recently, rumors have started to circulate about a new game related to Pokemon Black and White. Those rumors have suggested that it will not be a full remake like Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but instead could be a related game like Pokemon Legends: Arceus. It's possible that could be announced during the show, and Bandai Namco has made it clear that the studio would like to make a sequel to Pokken Tournament, which could also get announced. For now, fans will just have to wait to see what reveals the show will bring!

What are you hoping to see during the Pokemon Presents? Do you think we'll see new games announced? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!