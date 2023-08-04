New Pokemon Presents Event Announced with First Teaser

The Pokemon Company will soon hold a new Pokemon Presents event on August 8th, the company announced this week. This will be the first Pokemon Presents (or "Pokemon Direct" if you prefer Nintendo's naming conventions) that Pokemon fans have gotten in months, and The Pokemon Company has already set expectations for what's to come. This next Pokemon Presents will last around 35 minutes and will offer news and updates on Pokemon games which is to be expected, but this same announcement also shared a unique teaser for the Pokemon Presents event that has some speculating about what the presentation might entail. This announcement also makes good on speculation from Pokemon fans who predicted correctly that the event would be held on August 8th.

Typically, The Pokemon Company just says what's going to happen and when in regards to these Pokemon Presents events with players having to wait until the event itself to see what's coming, but Pokemon players got a rare teaser for this particular event. That teaser seen below shows a mostly normal preview of the event until the "M' in "Pokemon" experiences a "glitch" for lack of a better word. Everything turns purple for just a moment before cutting back to normal.

The next #PokemonPresents arrives soon, Trainers!



Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PDT on August 8 for 35 minutes of Pokémon news and updates! 🎊https://t.co/Lxoud6kVxF pic.twitter.com/xe65FmqEn5 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 4, 2023

That's as much as the teaser offers, and it's got people scratching their heads wondering what's coming. Some noticed that it was the "M" specifically which was affected, and if you look closely at the very beginning when the teaser gets interesting, you'll see that the "M" is briefly duplicated so that there are two of the letters side by side. That's naturally stirred up speculation about something to do with Mewtwo (August 8th is also International Cat Day which may or may not just be a funny coincidence), but it's impossible to predict how Mewtwo could work into a Pokemon Presents equation if that's the case.

If nothing else, the next Pokemon Presents event should at least offer Pokemon fans some news on The Teal Mask, the DLC planned for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The Teal Mask is one of two DLCs planned for the Pokemon games and is supposed to be out in Fall 2023, so it's difficult to imagine this Pokemon Presents coming and going without some sort of preview of the first expansion. Hopeful Pokemon fans have been wishing for news of old Game Boy Advance games being playable on modern platforms once more or news of remakes and other nostalgia-filled requests.

The next Pokemon Presents event will take place on August 8th via the stream shown above.