Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire Fans are Celebrating the Game's 20th Anniversary

On March 19th, 2003, Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire released in North America, marking the franchise's debut on the Game Boy Advance. Representing the third Pokemon generation, Ruby and Sapphire introduced a number of new Pokemon, a new region to explore, and two teams of troublemakers in the form of Team Magma and Team Aqua. 20 years have now officially passed since Ruby and Sapphire's debut, and fans have used the opportunity to celebrate one of their favorite Pokemon generations!

Unfortunately, Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire have never been ported to another platform. Game Boy Advance games were recently made available as part of a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, but none of the Pokemon games have been added, as of this writing. A remake of Ruby and Sapphire was released for Nintendo 3DS in 2014, titled Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. Both versions of the remake are still available for download on the 3DS eShop, but fans will have to find a physical copy following the eShop's closure on March 27th. Considering how older Pokemon games can get pretty pricey, those interested should act quickly!

