Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire Fans are Celebrating the Game's 20th Anniversary
On March 19th, 2003, Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire released in North America, marking the franchise's debut on the Game Boy Advance. Representing the third Pokemon generation, Ruby and Sapphire introduced a number of new Pokemon, a new region to explore, and two teams of troublemakers in the form of Team Magma and Team Aqua. 20 years have now officially passed since Ruby and Sapphire's debut, and fans have used the opportunity to celebrate one of their favorite Pokemon generations!
Unfortunately, Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire have never been ported to another platform. Game Boy Advance games were recently made available as part of a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, but none of the Pokemon games have been added, as of this writing. A remake of Ruby and Sapphire was released for Nintendo 3DS in 2014, titled Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. Both versions of the remake are still available for download on the 3DS eShop, but fans will have to find a physical copy following the eShop's closure on March 27th. Considering how older Pokemon games can get pretty pricey, those interested should act quickly!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire!
That box art still rips.
cannot believe pokemon ruby and sapphire are 20 years old pic.twitter.com/AtSXbyHeDB— LightShadowOnyx (@LightShadowOnyx) March 19, 2023
Of course, there was also Emerald a little bit later.
Can you believe it's been 20 years since Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire were released in North America? 🥳
I do not own them, but I own Pokémon Emerald from Hoenn!
Who was YOUR Hoenn starter?#pokémon #pokemonruby #pokemonsapphire #hoennregion #PokemonTCG #GottaCatchEmAll #pokemon pic.twitter.com/HDFIFYa6Wb— GeekFromQuebec (@geekfromquebec) March 19, 2023
How the heck has it been 20 years?
Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire are HOW MANY YEARS OLD??
Happy anniversary to Gen 3 in NA but how is it 20 years old 🥲— krish 🦥 (@kurisulez) March 19, 2023
For many, it was an introduction to the series!
Today marks exactly 20 years since the release of Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire in the United States! Happy 20th to the home region of my first-ever Pokémon adventure 💗— XerxesTexasToast | MAGOLOR ERA (@XerxesToast) March 19, 2023
Many fans still have their old copies.
Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire turn 20 years old today pic.twitter.com/HW3wfoixcH— Abdullah Skywalker (@AbdullahKenobi) March 19, 2023
Those GBA sprites still look sharp.
Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire (2003) [Game Boy Advance] pic.twitter.com/BaI1rwamOb— Manu😂 (@Manu615792612) March 19, 2023
Which version did you get?
well I know where I was 20 yrs ago... begging my parents for pkmn sapphire and then turning around and buying ruby a few days later— science is elegant 🔭🌕 @stone world (@vessalius) March 19, 2023
It's going a little too fast!
Today is the 20th anniversary of Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire.
Someone please slow down time, thank you— Watters (@MrH_2oh) March 19, 2023