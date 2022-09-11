Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Introduces Major New Mechanic

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will have a new mechanic that allows players to send Pokemon out to automatically battle wild Pokemon and find items in the vast Paldean landscape. Last week, The Pokemon Company revealed that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet would have a "Let's Go" feature that allows players to send out one of their Pokemon to explore their surroundings. Players choose a Pokemon and specify a direction for them to explore. The Pokemon will then collect any items they find while exploring and engage in Auto Battles against wild Pokemon. This will allow Pokemon to collect more XP while avoiding some of the grind of repetitive battling.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will also use Auto Battles during one of the new battle modes. While challenging Team Star in their bases, players can use their Pokemon to Auto Battle some of Team Star's Pokemon, helping to reduce their numbers as they make their way to the team's boss. The Team Star battles sound similar to wave battles, so having an extra Pokemon out to help sounds like it'll be critical to a game's success.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet also appears to be bringing back some form of boss battles, a game feature previously seen in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Screenshots of the Titan Battles and the Team Star boss fights show a large HP bar similar to the boss fights seen in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. How these fights will differ from standard Pokemon battles are unclear, but it's something players will need to keep their eye on.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be set in the brand new Paldea region, which is based on the Iberian Peninsula in Europe. The new games are the first open-world Pokemon games, with players able to explore the region without any set routes to follow. The games will also feature the Terastal phenomenon, a new battle gimmick that crystallizes Pokemon and boosts their attack power related to one specific type of attack. While most Pokemon will have a "Tera Type" that matches one of their two Pokemon types, some Pokemon will have alternate types, which opens up a world of possibility in battles.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18th.