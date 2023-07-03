Pokemon Insider Leaks First Major Detail About Next Game

According to a new rumor, the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC is directly tied to the next mainline Pokemon game. Nintendo and Game Freak have yet to reveal the future of Pokemon. As a result, Pokemon leakers and insiders have the entire runway to drip feed information about what's next for the series, which is actually what a well-known Pokemon leaker that goes by the name Riddler Khu has begun doing.

According to the leaker, one of the characters pictured below -- excluding Lacey -- holds the key to the lore in the DLC and "it's a big spoiler for the next game." As you may know, Riddler Khu has proven reliable and reputable in the past, however, they are also very cryptic. Thus, it should come as no surprise that it is unclear what -- exactly -- this means.

One of them grasps the key of the lore, not Lacey, and it’s a big spoiler for the next game after sudachi, which? pic.twitter.com/y2kRfUVQhc — Khu’s Paradox Sequel (@Riddler_Khu) July 3, 2023

As Centro Leaks notes over on Twitter, this seemingly rules out that the next mainline game in the series will be a remake of a previous game, and unless there's some time traveling going on, it would also mean the game is set somewhere near the events of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This would seemingly rule out another Legends game. This leaves us with a brand new installment or possibly a sequel to Scarlet and Violet. As for "Sudachi," it is believed to be the codename for Scarlet and Violet DLC.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here unofficial, but it's also laced with speculation. Of course, Game Freak or Nintendo could put an end to the speculation by commenting on this rumor, but this is unlikely for a variety of reasons.

"Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the most ambitious and forward-thinking Pokemon game yet, but suffers from some frustrating graphics and technical features," read the opening of our review of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. "The new Pokemon games represent a transition to the franchise's ninth generation of games and the first to truly feature an open world able to be explored however a player wishes. It continues a nearly decade-long evolution for the Pokemon games produced by Game Freak, with each set of games increasingly deviating from the time-worn formula set by the original Pokemon Red and Green games 25 years ago. But while Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is truly a wonder to behold as a Pokemon game, it struggles to meet even the relatively basic graphical standards for a modern video game."