Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Update Accidentally Leaks DLC Surprise

A new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet update was released last night via Nintendo Switch but it didn't do much to the pair of games. That said, while not much is different about Scarlet and Violet post update there is some interesting things brewing under the hood. In other words, the files of the update has shed light on the game's upcoming DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, which consists of The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk, two separate releases coming in Q3 2023 and Q4 2023, respectively.

In the files of the new update there is mention of not just Mew, but some new Mew content presumably arriving with one of the two DLC releases. More specifically, in the files is now the following thread: "Mew is going to go all out against this formidable opponent!" Unfortunately, this is the extent of the leak. The files suggest this is some type of battle, but it's not entirely clear if Mew is the opponent or an AI teammate. However, there are rumors that there is going to be a 7-Star Tera Raid battle against Mighty Mewtwo. If this is the case, then it's very possible Mew is an NPC helping you in this battle.

The latest update for Scarlet/Violet has some adjustments to text, and some additions for future DLC content.



BTL_STRID_STD_mew_battle_01: Mew is going to go all out against this formidable opponent!



References to TM172 through TM201 added.



The Illuminate ability was changed. pic.twitter.com/bsJq8GUIPt — Matt (@mattyoukhana_) June 29, 2023

Of course, this is a leak, so take it with a grain of salt. And this goes doubly for the speculation that it's created. There's no denying Mew is referenced in the newly-added files, but this could be leftover code or it could be something in the works for the DLC right now, but that doesn't mean it will survive until release. Things change and content is cut all the time in game development.

"Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the most ambitious and forward-thinking Pokemon game yet, but suffers from some frustrating graphics and technical features," reads the opening of our review of the game. "The new Pokemon games represent a transition to the franchise's ninth generation of games and the first to truly feature an open world able to be explored however a player wishes. It continues a nearly decade-long evolution for the Pokemon games produced by Game Freak, with each set of games increasingly deviating from the time-worn formula set by the original Pokemon Red and Green games 25 years ago. But while Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is truly a wonder to behold as a Pokemon game, it struggles to meet even the relatively basic graphical standards for a modern video game."