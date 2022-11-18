Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Upgrade Your Ride Pokemon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will need to complete a particular storyline if they want to power up their Legendary Ride Pokemon completely. In the opening minutes of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players are introduced to either Koraidon or Miraidon, a mysterious Pokemon that players can ride through the open areas of the Paldea region. Initially, players can simply ride Miraidon or Koraidon at one speed, although the Pokemon can eventually swim, glide, and sprint as players progress through the game. In order to unlock the Legendary Pokemon's full traversal capabilities, players will need to complete the Path of Legends storyline, which pits players against Titan Pokemon who guard a special kind of herb called Terra Mystica.

There are a total of five Terra Mystica herbs guarded by five Titan Pokemon. Players will need to defeat four of the Titans to fully upgrade their Legendary Pokemon's riding capabilities. While the Titans can technically be defeated in any order, some Titan Pokemon have higher levels than others and the Herbs unlock specific abilities for the ride Pokemon. We will note that Herba Mystica has an abbreviation that should be familiar to Pokemon fans – HM.

Here is what each Titan Pokemon and their Herba Mystica unlocks:

Stony Cliff Titan: Sprinting

Sprinting Open Sky Titan: Swimming

Swimming Lurking Steel Titan: High Jump

High Jump Quaking Earth Titan: Gliding

Gliding False Dragon Titan: Climbing

Players will likely want to get the swimming and gliding abilities unlocked as soon as possible, as it opens up access to various areas of the game significantly. While the first three Titans are relatively easy to beat (all three are under Level 30), the final two Titans are significantly more difficult, with the Quaking Earth Titan at Level 44 and the False Dragon at Level 50.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is available now on the Nintendo Switch.