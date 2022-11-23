Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's First Free Mystery Gift Now Available

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released on Nintendo Switch last week, and players around the world are finding a lot of new Pokemon to catch. In addition to a bunch of new designs, the ninth Pokemon generation has introduced Tera Types. As part of a promotion, players can now obtain a special Pikachu with a Flying Tera Type. The Mystery Gift will be available through February 28th, 2023, so players have some time to redeem it. However, for those looking to obtain Pikachu in the game anyway, there's no better time than the present!

For those unfamiliar with how Mystery Gifts work in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it's actually quite easy! From the main menu, players must select "Poke Portal" and then "Mystery Gift" on the following screen. Selecting "Get via Internet" will prompt the game to search for Mystery Gifts, and the option for "Flying Tera Type Pikachu Gift" will appear. After choosing the gift, Pikachu will be sent over to the player, and it will appear in one of their Pokemon boxes. The whole process is incredibly easy even for those that have never done it in previous games!

The Flying Tera-type Pikachu's design is meant as an homage to a famous promo card released in the Pokemon TCG all the way back in 1997. A year later, the opening sequence for Pokemon Yellow, would also see Pikachu flying via balloons, and then again in 1999's Pokemon Snap. In the decades since, there have been several other cards and appearances for Flying Pikachu. Most notably, the design made it into Nintendo Switch's Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu!, where Pikachu could use the Sky Dash Secret Technique. The Pokemon Company has kept Flying Pikachu an ongoing part of the franchise over the years, and this new Tera Type is just the latest in that tradition.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Have you claimed your free Mystery Gift yet? What do you think of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet so far?