Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Releases More Teases for New Tea-Related Pokemon

Earlier this month, The Pokemon Company provided members of the gaming media with a traditional Japanese tea set. ComicBook.com and other outlets received the box, which included the date August 22, 2023 written on the front. This has led many to assume that a new Pokemon related to Sinistea and Polteageist might be revealed as part of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC. With that date swiftly approaching, new tea-related teases have been spotted online. As noticed by Serebii.net's Joe Merrick, what appears to be green tea powder has been found on the official Pokemon Twitter account's banner and icon, as well as on the official website.

Images of the green tea teases can be found in the Tweets from Merrick embedded below.

This is also covering their social media banners and icons pic.twitter.com/EfN3Etcb2L — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) August 18, 2023

Sinistea and Polteageist were first introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield. The eighth Pokemon generation was set in the Galar region, which was heavily based on Great Britain. Game Freak has a tendency to look at the culture of these locations when creating new Pokemon designs, and a teacup and teapot seemed like a logical inclusion! Obviously, tea has also played a major part in Japanese culture as well, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Teal Mask DLC will be set in the Kitakami region, which is taking several cues from Japanese culture. This could result in a regional variant for Sinistea, a new evolution, or something else entirely.

Whatever the case might be, The Pokemon Company is clearly building towards a reveal, and fans won't have to wait much longer to see what it is! There have already been multiple new Pokemon revealed for Scarlet and Violet's DLC, including new evolutions for Applin and Duraludon. Interestingly enough, both of those Pokemon also first appeared in Sword and Shield. If Sinistea really is getting a new evolution, it would seem that a pattern is starting to form. Whether we might see any additional ties to the Galar games, however, remains to be seen!

Have you noticed these tea-related teases in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Are you looking forward to the game's DLC? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!