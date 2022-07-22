Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Reveals Disappointing News About Starters

A new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak has some disappointing news about some missing Pokemon or, more specifically, some starters from previous games that will be missing from the new Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED games. With Pokemon Sword and Shield, Game Freak got rid of the National Dex, drastically shrinking the number of Pokemon that could be caught. As you would expect, this created substantial controversy and backlash, but the decision has not been reverted with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be missing some Pokemon, including some starters.

If you're a fan of Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott -- or any of their evolutions -- you'll be disappointed to know they are apparently not in the game. For those that don't know, these are three starters of Gen 5, aka Black and White. They are far from the most popular set of starters, but players are nonetheless disappointed to hear they won't be in the game in any capacity.

The absence of the Gen 5 starters opens the door for other starters from other generations to be missing, but right now, the leak only mentions Gen 5. Of course, Gen 5 is the next pair of games up for a remaster/remake after Diamond and Pearl (Gen 4) got their re-release treatment last year. As a result, we could see fewer Gen 5 Pokemon, in general, going forward, but for now, this is just speculation.

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are set to release worldwide on November 18 via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. For more coverage on not just the November-bound Switch games, but all other things Pokemon, click here.

"The newest chapters in the Pokemon series, the Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet games, are coming to the Nintendo Switch system later this year," reads an official blurb about the game. "As the main character, you can explore a wide-open world at your own pace, and can encounter the Legendary Pokemon Koraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Miraidon in Pokemon Violet. In these games, you'll be able to enjoy the iconic adventures of the Pokemon series, like battling against wild Pokemon and trying to catch them! Choose either Sprigatito, the Grass Cat Pokemon, Fuecoco, the Fire Croc Pokemon, or Quaxly, the Duckling Pokemon to be your first partner Pokemon before setting off on your journey through this new region."

H/T, Centro Leaks.