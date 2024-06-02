Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Limited Time Mystery Gift

A new distribution event is now live in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on Nintendo Switch. This time around, players can receive a Talonflame based on the one used by the 2023 Japan National Champion @UB_SLOW. The Talonflame can be claimed by entering the code F1ARR0W23MASTER. Readers should note that there is a very short window to claim this one, and the code is only live through June 2nd at 14:59 UTC, so those interested will want to claim it quickly before the promotion comes to an end. The Talonflame will come at level 50 and know the following moves:

Acrobatics

Tailwind

Protect

Quick Guard

Talonflame's Ability, Ribbons, and Tera Type

The Talonflame that players get with this code will have the Gale Wings ability, which allows Flying-type attacks to always hit first, as long as the Pokemon's HP is full. That can be hugely beneficial for players that like to hit hard and fast in battle, and can quickly take out Grass, Bug, or Fighting-type Pokemon. The Talonflame also has a Ghost Tera-type, and comes with both the Battle Champion Ribbon and the Partner Ribbon. Both of these confer different titles on Talonflame when it gets sent into battle. Readers should note that because this is based on the Pokemon used by the Japan National Champion, Talonflame's name will be in Japanese, and cannot be changed.

How to Redeem Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Claiming Mystery Gifts in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a very easy process. From the game's Main Menu, select Poke Portal. The final option on the following screen will be Mystery Gift. Selecting Mystery Gift will lead to a screen that lists several different Mystery Gift types. For the purpose of codes like this one, select Get with Code/Password. The player will then be prompted to enter the code. Some letters cannot be used for these codes, so remember that when there's something that looks like it should be an "I" or "0," these are always the numbers one and zero, respectively.

If the code is still active when used, and it hasn't already been redeemed, the player will see the option to claim the Mystery Gift. Talonflame will be sent either to the player's party or boxes, and can then be used in the game. The whole process should take less than a minute as long as there aren't any issues!

Are you planning to claim this Talonflame in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Have you been enjoying the game's distribution events? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!