Xbox Series X Game Stealth Released After 9-Year Wait

An Xbox Series X game has been stealth-released after a nine-year wait by Xbox fans. The game in question debuted back in 2018 as a Nintendo Switch exclusive. Then, in 2019, the game came to PS4 and then PC in 2020. It was also supposed to come to Xbox One. In fact, the implication was that it was supposed to come to Xbox One at the same time it came to PS4. This never happened, though. What followed was years of silence. Now, out of nowhere, it’s been stealth-released on not just Xbox One, but Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S as well.

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More specifically, Xbox fans who were once anticipating Henchman & Goon’s cooperative puzzle adventure game, Pode, can now finally play it, a whole generation later. Despite being a late release, the game is at its full $24.99 price, which is what it costs on other consoles. On PC, it has always been $5 cheaper.

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Fan-Favorite Co-op Game

Pode, for those who do not know, debuted in 2018 to a 76 on Metacritic, which is a solid score for an independent game and the sophomore release from the studio, who previously put out Flem in 2015. Interestingly enough, Pode remains the studio’s latest game, despite being eight years old. Some have assumed the studio quietly closed, but this port confirms it is active in some capacity.

While a 76 on Metacritic is not the most exciting score ever, its user reviews are more exciting. For example, on Steam, it has a 90% approval rating. Meanwhile, on the PlayStation Store, it has a 4.47 out of 5 rating, a similar score to what it has earned on Steam. The fact that both of these scores are higher than its Metacritic score, yet similar to each other, suggests critics may have underrated the co-op game.

As for the game itself, it is about a rock and a fallen star who have to work together to solve ancient puzzles in a backdrop inspired by Norwegian art and culture. Those who prefer more gameplay than story will enjoy Pode, as its story is very simple and in the background of its puzzle gameplay. Whatever the case, if you check out Pode, expect about four to six hours from the game, depending on your playstyle and ability to solve puzzles.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.