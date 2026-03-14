A New Special Edition Switch 2 Has Been Revealed (But Very Few People Will Get One)

Compared to its predecessor, the Switch 2 console is pretty basic-looking. It’s mostly a solid grey-black, with just a hint of color on the Joy-Cons. While it’s certainly an upgrade from a performance standpoint, fans of colorful consoles may not view the original design as an upgrade. That’s why quite a few Nintendo fans are waiting to pull the trigger on a Switch 2 purchase in hopes that a new Special Edition will up the visual appeal. Now, what may well be the first special edition Switch 2 has been revealed. But getting one will be a matter of luck.

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Many fans were surprised that we didn’t get a special Pokemon Pokopia edition of the Switch 2. After all, Nintendo has done special Pokemon consoles previously, and the cozy game feels like a prime candidate. But despite quite a few Special Edition Switch consoles, the Switch 2 hasn’t yet gotten a limited redesign. Until now. To celebrate the upcoming Switch 2 edition of Disney Dreamlight Valley, the team at Gameloft is giving away a special DDV-themed Switch 2.

New Disney Dreamlight Valley Edition Gives Switch 2 a Magical Makeover

Image courtesy of Nintendo and Gameloft

The Switch 2 edition of Disney Dreamlight Valley arrives on March 25th. This will be an upgrade for the Switch version, and players who have the game will get it for free. To celebrate the upcoming launch of this enhanced version of the Disney game, Gameloft is giving away a beautiful custom Nintendo Switch 2 console. It is Disney Dreamlight Valley purple, with designs on the dock and controller as well. The dock design is a little busy, but the console and controller are quite stunning with the simple purple dream thorn design.

From initial images, it’s tricky to tell whether the makeover comes from very well-placed skins or truly custom hardware. But it does look stunning for those who find the original Switch 2 design a bit bland. You can get a good look at the custom Disney Dreamlight Valley Switch 2 console in the contest announcement video below:

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For now, it seems like only 4 of these Nintendo Switch 2 consoles will be available. Winners of the contest, which you can enter at the link in the post above, will receive the console for free. Whether Gameloft plans to make it more widely available in the future as a fully-fledged Nintendo Switch 2 Special Edition partnership remains to be seen. From the responses to the initial announcement, it’s clear that Disney Dreamlight Valley fans are eager to enter the contest for a chance to get ahold of this magical new look for the Switch 2. If you want to throw your hat in the ring, you have until March 25th to enter the sweepstakes.

Limited run aside, this is the first Special Edition Switch 2 we’ve seen since the console’s launch last year. It’s hard to say when or if we’ll see the first bigger, more traditional Special Edition console run. With ongoing shortages and high prices for key components, Nintendo may not be in a rush to manufacture a huge number of new limited-edition Switch 2 consoles anytime soon. My bets are on a Pokemon Winds and Waves edition at the earliest, provided market issues settle down by the time that game arrives in 2027.

Are you going to try to win one of these very rare new Switch 2 consoles? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!