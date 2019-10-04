Customizable Pokemon Dress Shirts Now Available for Sale in the United States

Pokemon fans with some cash to spend can now purchase customizable dress shirts featuring 151 different fabric patterns. Earlier today, Original Stitch announced that their highly anticipated collection of Pokemon dress shirts were now on sale in the United States. The shirts come in both men’s and women’s styles and include a Hawaiian shirt style for both men and women’s sizes. After choosing a style and a button color, you then pick one of 151 Pokemon-inspired patterns for the shirt, collar, cuffs, and pockets. Prices ranges from $100 for a shirt made with one fabric to $121 for using four fabric patterns. Buying two or more shirts will also waive the $14.99 shipping fee.

The Pokemon Company announced their partnership with Original Stitch earlier this year and showed off several designs at a press conference. With 151 fabric patterns to choose from (one inspired by each original Pokemon), you should be able to find a fabric that fits your styles and needs. Some of the patterns are flashy and recognizably Pokemon, while others are a lot more subtle and perfect for a professional environment.

To help celebrate the launch of the new Original Stitch shirts, Pokemon Go has added shirts based on five of the designs in their in-game style stores. Players can purchase shirts with the Lickitung, Snorlax, Vileplume, and Magikarp designs…hopefully at a price point that’s a bit cheaper than the actual shirts.

The Original Stitch shirts are also available in Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, India and Indonesia. You can check out more information about the shirts on Original Stitch’s website.